Tamil Nadu:Kids' Satire On Demonetization And Disinvestment Draws Flak From BJP

A Twitter war has broken out between the BJP front in Tamil Nadu and Zee Entertainment Enterprises after a TV Show named 'Junior Super Stars' Season 4 mocked the condition of the ruling party of the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that during the show, children deliberately made offensive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his initiatives like demonetization, his diplomatic travels, his attire and his disinvestment plan. The BJP has also said that the anchors, judges and mentors were seen encouraging the children throughout the entire course of the skit without any inhibitions.

BJP's Alleges Spread of 'Misinformation'

In their letter, BJP said that the show sent out a wrong message about Tamil Nadu and what it stood for nationally. The political party said that children do what is told to them to outrun their competitors, and evidently, the channel took no steps to curtail the 'misinformation' passed blatantly. K. Annamalai tweeted that Union Minister Dr L Murugan had assured him that appropriate action would be taken against those involved for casually degrading the image of Prime Minister Modi.





CTR Nirmal Kumar, State President of IT and Social Media Cell of BJP in Tamil Nadu, has written to the channel asking to take the program off air, alleging that 'obnoxious' comments were made against the Prime Minister. He also said that after his letter, the channel has promised to remove the concerned part of the show from its website, The News Minute quoted

Critics Question Previous Instances









To counter Annamalai's complaint, several people on Twitter discussed how nobody said anything when school children imitated the Babri Masjid demolition incident and how it created the feeling of religious hatred amongst children. BJP has often been criticized for shunning the opinions that do not support its beliefs as anti-national. However, the latest incident of complaining against a children's show to maintain its pride and image in front of the public has not been taken well by the people.

Moreover, this is not the first instance of BJP being upset by children. When the CAA protests were going on in January 2021, a play staged at the Shaheen Primary School at Karnataka's Bidar had earned BJP's ire. A case of sedition was filed against the school authorities and the parents of the children who were participating in the act.

