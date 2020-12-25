Seven US Lawmakers Write To Mike Pompeo On Farmers' Protest, Urge Him To Discuss Issue With India

Seven lawmakers in the United States, including Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, have written to US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo to raise the issue of the ongoing farmers' protest in India, with his Indian counterpart.

In a letter dated December 23, the American lawmakers told Pompeo the protests are of particular concern to Sikh-Americans and other Indian-Americans from various states, given that they have family members and ancestral land in Punjab and are concerned for the well-being of their families in India.

The lawmakers urged Pompeo to discuss the issue with the Indian counterpart and reinforce its commitment to the freedom of political speech abroad.

"As national legislators, we respect the right of the government of India to determine national policy, in compliance with existing law. We also acknowledge the rights of those in India and abroad who are currently protesting peacefully against agricultural laws that many Indian farmers see as an attack on their economic security," the letter as quoted by Press Trust of India.

The lawmakers also suggested providing counsel to India during the current period of social disturbance across the country.

Along with Jayapal, the signatories include Congressmen Donald Norcross, Brendan F Boyle, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mary Gay Scanlon, Debbie Dingell and David Trone.

Over the last few weeks, many US Congressmen have expressed their concerns over the protests. Earlier, members of the American Sikh Caucus, including Congressman John Garamendi, Congressman Jim Costa and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, had sent a letter to Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressing solidarity with the farmers.

Earlier, India has called foreign leaders' remarks on protests as 'ill-informed' and unwarranted', asserting that the matter pertained to a democratic country's internal affairs.

