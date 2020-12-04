Trending

India Summons Canadian Envoy Over PM Trudeau Remarks On Farmers' Protest

The MEA claimed that comments had encouraged gatherings of 'extremist activities' in front of the High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Dec 2020 11:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-04T17:02:07+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
India Summons Canadian Envoy Over PM Trudeau Remarks On Farmers Protest

Credits: NDTV

Three days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conveyed his support for the Indian farmers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel, saying that such actions will have a damaging impact on the countries' relations.

India said that Trudeau's comments would have a 'seriously damaging impact' on bilateral ties, the official statement read. The unprecedented move has signalled India's ire over Trudeau's remarks, calling it as an intrusion in the country's internal affairs.

The MEA claimed that comments had encouraged extremist activities in front of the Indian Missions in Canada that raise issues of safety and security.

The Ministry has asked the Canadian Government to ensure top security of the Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders and refrain from pronouncements that legitimize 'extremist activism'.

Trudeau, along with members of his Cabinet on Monday, through a Facebook, live, extended wishes to the Sikh community on the occasion of Guru Purab, and expressed his concerns over the ongoing farmers' protest that has gained momentum.

He brought the issue at the start of his conversation. "I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognizing the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning, and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that's the reality for many of you," The Wire quoted Trudeau as saying.

India, in its immediate response, said that the Canadian leaders had made some 'ill-informed comments relating to farmers in India". It also termed them unwarranted, especially concerning the internal affairs of a democratic country.

Canada stood for peaceful protests and the time has come for the Indian Government to engage in a dialogue with other representatives, Trudeau added. He said their Government had reached directly to the Centre to highlight the concerns.

Also Read: Neutralizing Antibodies Against COVID-19 Found In 72% Samples: ICMR Study

