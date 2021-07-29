Trending

COVID-19: Serosurvey Shows 44% Of Kerala's Population Infected, 79% In Madhya Pradesh

The national average stands at 67 per cent. The central government has asked the states to conduct serosurveys in collaboration with ICMR and generate district-level disease prevalence amid speculations of the third wave.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   29 July 2021 8:25 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal
credit: ANI

According to the data of the serosurvey conducted in all the states, at least 44 per cent of the population above the age of six in Kerala had been infected with the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the national average stands at 67 per cent.

The data released by the central government indicates a significant portion of the population is still vulnerable to COVID-19 infection as compared to other states. In the last few weeks, Kerala has remained to be the highest contributor to the national COVID-tally clocking over 22,000 cases every day.

As many as 50 per cent of national cases are being reported from Kerala and the state has also been reporting the maximum number of positive cases for the past several weeks.

33 Lakh Infections In Kerala

Kerala has detected over 33 lakh infections so far. According to data, one out of five persons has been detected with coronavirus in the state which means that around 45 per cent of the 3.6 crore population was infected with the virus.

Nationally, over 3.1 crore positive cases have been detected. Given the serosurvey data, this means that at least 80 crore people have so far been infected with the virus. This is consistent with the serosurvey's finding that about 67 per cent of the country's population above six years of age has been infected.

Maharashtra With Low Disease Prevalence

As per the data, Maharashtra has a low disease prevalence. Maharashtra is the state that has the highest caseloads in the country.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest disease prevalence at 79 per cent, while Rajasthan at 76.2 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 71 per cent, and Bihar at 76 per cent.

The central government has asked all the state and Union Territories to conduct more serosurveys in consultation with the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) and generate district-level infection rate.

What Is Serosurvey?

Serosurvey involves the testing of blood serum of a group of persons, the results of which are used to monitor trends in the prevalence of the novel coronavirus infection.

