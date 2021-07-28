Madhya Pradesh: 16- Year-Old Dalit Girl Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment

A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on July 27 after some boys harassed her in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district. A police official informed that the incident took place in Tanga village, situated about 45 km from the district headquarters.

Jatara Police Station, in charge, Trivendra Trivedi, said that the minor girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at her home, after which her condition deteriorated, and she was immediately rushed to the district hospital. Later, she was admitted to Jhansi Medical College, where she died during her treatment on Tuesday afternoon, reported NDTV.

According to the victim's brother, the girl was frightened as two to three boys were harassing her and used to pass obscene comments about her whenever she stepped out of her house. A case was registered against the boys, and a search has been launched to track them down.

A few days ago, on July 10, another 16-year-old girl tried to immolate herself in police premises in Indore MP, alleging that she was troubled by some youths who barged into her home and teased her at knifepoint.

Increasing Rape Cases In MP

The number of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh increased by 40 per cent in January and February 2021 compared to these two months in the previous year, reported Free Press Journal. In 2020, the two months reported 757 rape cases, and in 2021 the number increased to 930 reported rape cases.

Madhya Pradesh is already known as the most unsafe state as it recorded the highest number of rape cases for three consecutive starting from 2016. A report from National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in January 2020 showed MP as the state having the highest number of rape cases in India.

