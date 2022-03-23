All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Toothpaste Brand Sensodyne Slammed By Consumer Body For Misleading Advertisements, Fined ₹10 Lakhs

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational), Sensodyne 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Toothpaste Brand 'Sensodyne' Slammed By Consumer Body For Misleading Advertisements, Fined ₹10 Lakhs

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  23 March 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been examining the claims made by the toothpaste brand such as 'clinically proven relief', 'works in 60 seconds' and 'recommended by dentists worldwide'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Toothpaste brand Sensodyne is currently facing heat for its claims to treat 'sensitive teeth'. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has slammed the company for misleading claims about it being 'world's no.1 sensitivity toothpaste' and asked them to discontinue the advertisements containing such messages within seven days. Further, the consumer body has imposed a ₹10 lakhs fine on Sensodyne's manufacturer.

Sensodyne is a famous brand that claims to be recommended by 'dentists worldwide' and is suitable for sensitive teeth. Their advertisements often show dentists from around the world vouching for it and stating that it is, indeed, effective. However, the CCPA did its research and discovered that the company did not have any proof that supported the claims, hence labelling them as misleading.

Question Mark On Efficacy

According to Live Mint, the CCPA initiated a suo-moto action against the toothpaste brand's advertisements on various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. The items in question were 'Sensodyne Rapid Relief' and 'Sensodyne Fresh Gel' that claimed to be 'clinically proven' and the best in the market for sensitive teeth. In light of this, the brand sent two market surveys on the claims to the CCPA.

Then, the consumer body observed that dentists worldwide had not made responses but were, in fact, locally practising in India.

The news publication quotes, "The company submitted no cogent study or material to substantiate claims made in the advertisements or indicate any worldwide prominence of Sensodyne products. Thus, they were observed to be bereft of any reason or justification."

Currently, the claims 'clinically proven relief' and 'works in 60 seconds' are under investigation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). They have written back to CCPA, stating that the matter is being scrutinised carefully, and they will come up with a response on the necessary action to be taken.

Also Read: Why Zomato's 10 Minute Delivery Plan Is Getting Mixed Reactions From Netizens?


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Misleading Claim 
Consumer rights 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X