Toothpaste Brand 'Sensodyne' Slammed By Consumer Body For Misleading Advertisements, Fined ₹10 Lakhs

Toothpaste brand Sensodyne is currently facing heat for its claims to treat 'sensitive teeth'. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has slammed the company for misleading claims about it being 'world's no.1 sensitivity toothpaste' and asked them to discontinue the advertisements containing such messages within seven days. Further, the consumer body has imposed a ₹10 lakhs fine on Sensodyne's manufacturer.

Sensodyne is a famous brand that claims to be recommended by 'dentists worldwide' and is suitable for sensitive teeth. Their advertisements often show dentists from around the world vouching for it and stating that it is, indeed, effective. However, the CCPA did its research and discovered that the company did not have any proof that supported the claims, hence labelling them as misleading.

Question Mark On Efficacy

According to Live Mint, the CCPA initiated a suo-moto action against the toothpaste brand's advertisements on various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. The items in question were 'Sensodyne Rapid Relief' and 'Sensodyne Fresh Gel' that claimed to be 'clinically proven' and the best in the market for sensitive teeth. In light of this, the brand sent two market surveys on the claims to the CCPA.

Then, the consumer body observed that dentists worldwide had not made responses but were, in fact, locally practising in India.

The news publication quotes, "The company submitted no cogent study or material to substantiate claims made in the advertisements or indicate any worldwide prominence of Sensodyne products. Thus, they were observed to be bereft of any reason or justification."

Currently, the claims 'clinically proven relief' and 'works in 60 seconds' are under investigation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). They have written back to CCPA, stating that the matter is being scrutinised carefully, and they will come up with a response on the necessary action to be taken.

Also Read: Why Zomato's 10 Minute Delivery Plan Is Getting Mixed Reactions From Netizens?



