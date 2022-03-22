All section
Caste discrimination
Why Zomato's 10 Minute Delivery Plan Is Getting Mixed Reactions From Netizens?

India,  22 March 2022 1:34 PM GMT

Called 'Zomato Instant', the food delivery app promises to deliver freshly-cooked food in just 10 minutes, stating that their 30-minute average delivery time is too slow as customers want food at a quicker pace.

Popular food delivery app Zomato decided to introduce a 10-minute delivery plan. Called 'Zomato Instant', it aims to deliver 'freshly-cooked' food in a short amount of time and be the first platform to do so. The platform shared its entire plan on the Zomato blog page, where it stated its mission to give 'better food for more people.' The blog adds, "We believe that our best products are yet to come. We sincerely hope that Zomato Instant makes food experiences even more enjoyable."

Soon after, Zomato shared its plan on Twitter garnered a myriad of reactions. While many were looking forward to seeing how it all pans out, many netizens criticised the platform for it, as it could possibly exploit the delivery agents all the more by expecting them to make quicker deliveries and glorifying a toxic work culture.

'Zomato Instant' Explained

For Zomato, the average 30-minute delivery plan was proving to be slow and obsolete gradually. "Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don't want to plan and they don't want to wait. I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will," explained the delivery app's blog post.



In order to execute this ambitious plan, Zomato wants to follow eight core principles. From freshly-cooked dishes to hygienic practices, minimal plastic usage and many others, the food delivery app aims to fulfil the customers' needs by delivering the needful in a much quicker fashion and taking Zomato to newer heights. The platform wants to start this first in Gurugram in April where it will have four delivery stations for the same.

Overambitious Endeavour

Zomato's 'instant' initiative looks incredible on paper. It is evident that it wants to stand out from the emerging competition when it comes to food and beverage services. However, the 10/10 plan may seem a bit too ambitious in execution. After CEO Deepinder Goyal shared it on Twitter, the comments section was filled with netizens criticising it. Many believed that this will overburden the delivery agents who are already under immense pleasure to complete their work in a stipulated period of time.

"Looks like a foolish chase, as a customer can preorder or can wait for atleast 30min, where the life of delivery partner shouldn't be in risk (how u can guarantee a delivery partner safety," a user reacted. Another user asked Goyal to not 'overcommit' to plans that look too good to be true.


Karthi Chidambaram, Congress MP in the Lok Sabha joined the backlash bandwagon as he called the idea 'absurd.' "It's going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees and who have no benefits or security," he shared on Twitter.


Clarification On Safety Of Delivery Partners

Amidst the flak, Deepinder Goyal decided to take the matter into his own hands. He took to the microblogging site to clarify his intentions. He stated that this plan will only be applicable for specific locations and will consist of a standardised menu only. Addressing the delivery agents issue, Goyal added that there will neither be any penalty nor incentives for the workers, in case of late and timely deliveries respectively.

Zomato's new plan is, indeed, overambitious in nature. From the looks of it, several Twitter users are not sold by it. In fact, one of the users even suggested that such a plan should be used for necessities such as medicines, etc.

Also Read: Zomato Founder Assures Rs 10 Lakh Aid, Job To Wife Of Delivery Executive Killed In Road Accident

