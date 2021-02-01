"Send One Member To Take Part In Farmers' Protest Or Pay Fine": Punjab Village Panchayat

Some village panchayats across Punjab have asked every household to send at least one member to the protest sites or else "pay a fine" in the event of non-participation from a household.

The call is first of its kind as the task of mobilising protesters was limited to activists of various farm union until now.

The indefinite protests had started in Punjab, on October 1, 2020, first at toll plazas, railway tracks, and business establishments of some corporate houses and then at the residences of some BJP leaders. Apart from the protest sites at the Delhi borders, some are going on at 70 to 80 places in Punjab.

As many as five village Panchayats in Malwa region of Punjab passed resolutions where each household should send at least one male member for a week to the protest sites in Delhi, reported The Times of India.



Avtar Singh, sarpanch of Kararwala village in Bathinda district, said the entire village had given the call for support in a voice vote. It has been decided that a household would have to pay ₹2,100 to the panchayat if no member goes for the protests.

Karnail Singh, sarpanch of Sivian village in Kotkapura block of Faridkot district, said villagers did not oppose to participate in the protests and have decided to send a member from every household for the protest. A fine of Rs 500 for non-participation.

The panchayat of Thikriwal village in Barnala district, the native village of freedom fighter Sewa Singh Thikriwal, has also passed such resolution. A 25-member jatha will leave the village regularly, said sarpanch Mohinder Singh.

The gram panchayats of Barey village in Budhlada block of Mansa and panchayat of Natheha village in Bathinda district too passed resolutions, asking residents to reach Delhi borders in support of protesting farmers.

