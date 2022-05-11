All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Supreme Courts Historic Order To Pause Sedition Law Until Review, Heres Why It Needs Retire

Image Credit: Canva

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Supreme Court's Historic Order To Pause Sedition Law Until Review, Here's Why It Needs Retire

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  11 May 2022 11:29 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

In a landmark order by the Supreme Court, the Bench said that India's sedition law needs to be paused until reviewed by the Centre. Those in jail for sedition charges could approach the Judiciary for bails.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a landmark order, the Supreme Court announced that the Sedition law must be paused until the Centre reviewed and all those in jail could approach the courts for bail. Since 2010, over 13,000 people have been booked under the colonial relic in 867 cases. Under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, any person could be booked for Sedition for creating hatred, contempt or disaffection against the government through words, signs or any other manner.

Not To Book Anyone Under IPC Section 124A

Under the new order, the Apex Court has clearly stated that all cases and proceedings pertaining to Sedition must be stayed. The Centre or state should not book anyone under this law. The Supreme Court also asks the Centre and States not to register any cases under Sec 124 A of IPC (Sedition) until the Centre reviews the Sedition law.

Conviction Rate Less Than 0.1 Per Cent

Article 14 compiled the sedition law database, 'A Decade of Darkness', after analyzing legal documents, FIRs and news reports. The report mentioned that 13,306 people in India had been booked for Sedition in 867 cases; however, the database could ascertain the identities of only 3,000 accused. Moreover, two out of every three cases filed since 2010 were during the NDA government rule. Article 14 also mentions that only 13 out of 13,000 guests were found guilty in sedition cases. Therefore, the conviction rate is less than 0.1 per cent. Almost 150 sedition cases were booked for remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

Amongst states, Bihar filed the maximum number of cases of Sedition, followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland have had no sedition cases since 2010. Jharkhand topped the tally with 4,641 accused, while Tamil Nadu and Bihar followed suit at 3,601 and 1,608 accused.

Also Read: Muzaffarnagar: Former Pradhan Booked For Threatening To 'Punish' Dalits For Entering His Fields

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Sedition Law 
Supreme Court 
Section 124A 
Centre 
Modi government 

Must Reads

Heartwarming Tale! Single Father Shares How He Took Care Of Pregnant Daughter, Netizens Shower Love
Meet Haimanti Sen, Who Is Equipping Mumbai's Street Children With The Power Of Education
Project Streedhan Comes Back With Another Interesting Take On Anemia Awareness
Rajasthan: Government Provides Free Treatment For All Under Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X