Supreme Court's Historic Order To Pause Sedition Law Until Review, Here's Why It Needs Retire

In a landmark order, the Supreme Court announced that the Sedition law must be paused until the Centre reviewed and all those in jail could approach the courts for bail. Since 2010, over 13,000 people have been booked under the colonial relic in 867 cases. Under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, any person could be booked for Sedition for creating hatred, contempt or disaffection against the government through words, signs or any other manner.

Not To Book Anyone Under IPC Section 124A

Under the new order, the Apex Court has clearly stated that all cases and proceedings pertaining to Sedition must be stayed. The Centre or state should not book anyone under this law. The Supreme Court also asks the Centre and States not to register any cases under Sec 124 A of IPC (Sedition) until the Centre reviews the Sedition law.

Conviction Rate Less Than 0.1 Per Cent

Article 14 compiled the sedition law database, 'A Decade of Darkness', after analyzing legal documents, FIRs and news reports. The report mentioned that 13,306 people in India had been booked for Sedition in 867 cases; however, the database could ascertain the identities of only 3,000 accused. Moreover, two out of every three cases filed since 2010 were during the NDA government rule. Article 14 also mentions that only 13 out of 13,000 guests were found guilty in sedition cases. Therefore, the conviction rate is less than 0.1 per cent. Almost 150 sedition cases were booked for remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

Amongst states, Bihar filed the maximum number of cases of Sedition, followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland have had no sedition cases since 2010. Jharkhand topped the tally with 4,641 accused, while Tamil Nadu and Bihar followed suit at 3,601 and 1,608 accused.

Also Read: Muzaffarnagar: Former Pradhan Booked For Threatening To 'Punish' Dalits For Entering His Fields