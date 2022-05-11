All section
Muzaffarnagar: Former Pradhan Booked For Threatening To Punish Dalits For Entering His Fields

Image Credit: Twitter/ Piyush Rai, Pexels

The Logical Indian Crew

Muzaffarnagar: Former Pradhan Booked For Threatening To 'Punish' Dalits For Entering His Fields

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Uttar Pradesh,  11 May 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ratika Rana

The police on Tuesday arrested a former Pradhan of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after he made public announcements warning Dalits of dire consequences if they entered his fields.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a former Pradhan and a strongman in his image after a video of his aide announcing warning Dalits of dire consequences if they tried to enter the fields of the ex-pradhan went viral.

In Muzaffarnagar, the aide was seen holding a dhol and announcing that if people from the Dalit community 'dared' to come near the tubewells or the farmlands of the ex-Pradhan, they would be fined ₹ 5,000 and would be punished with 50 shoe slaps. The announcement caused tension in the village and created a flurry on social media.



Gangster Son Was Killed In Court In 2015

After an FIR was registered against the main accused, Rajbir Tyagi, the former Pradhan, the Police swung into action. Tyagi also happens to be the father of the dreaded gangster Vikky Tyagi, gunned down in the court by a rival gang in 2015. The announcer, Kunwar Pal, was arrested immediately, while Rajbir was tracked later in the current case. Abhishek Yadav, the Superintendent of Police for Muzaffarnagar, said, "Rajbir not only made an unlawful and objectionable casteist remark but also threatened violence", The Times of India reported.



Article 17 Guarantees Protection From Untouchability

While the video, which went viral, earned criticism from netizens, Ravikant, the president of the social organisation Shoshit Kranti Dal, condemned the act and demanded stern action against those involved. Both the accused are in custody and have been booked under relevant sections, including the Prevention of Crimes against Scheduled Castes ad Scheduled Tribes. Article 17 under the Indian Constitution abolished the practice of Untouchability. Moreover, the Constitution also mandates that enforcement of any disability arising out of Untouchability shall be an offence punishable following the law.

Also Read: Shoot At Sight Orders For Protestors As Ex-PM Flees: Here Are Latest Developments Of Sri Lanka Crisis

