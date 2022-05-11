All section
Caste discrimination
Shoot At Sight Orders For Protestors As Ex-PM Flees: Here Are Latest Developments Of Sri Lanka Crisis

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Hindustan Times

Trending
Others/World,  11 May 2022 6:35 AM GMT

The Defence Ministry spokesperson of the Sri Lankan government mentioned that 'shoot at sight' orders have been issued for any protestor who is seen damaging public property or threatening lives.

As the Sri Lankan crisis continued to worsen, orders were issued to the Armed Forces to shoot at sight if any protestor was seen damaging public property or threatening human lives. The order came up as the anti-government protestors set up a check post to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Royal family and its loyalists from fleeing the country as the citizens continue to struggle for essential items. Violence and widespread protests against the regime continued in the country's worst economic crisis in recent decades.

Ex-PM In Hiding At Naval Base

At the same time, a new protest started in front of Sri Lanka's Trincomalee Naval Base after reports emerged that Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was in hiding there with some of his family members after leaving the official residence in Colombo, The Indian Express reported. As the mob tried to enter Mahinda Rajapaksa's official Temple Trees residence on early Tuesday morning, Rajapaksa reportedly left for the northeastern coastal city of Trincomalee with his family. The violence began in the first place after Rajapaksa loyalists attacked the anti-government protests who wanted to overturn the regime because the government failed to safeguard the country from the ongoing economic crisis.

India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a calm and urged the citizens to not indulge in violence after eight people died. Several government supporters have been attacked and their houses damaged and set on fire in the last two days. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged restraint and called for a peaceful dialogue to solve the current crisis. Meanwhile, in line with their 'Neighbourhood First Policy', India has already landed the support of $3.5 Billion to help Sri Lanka come out of its current crisis. Nonetheless, the Indian government made itself apparent and denied all the rumours of granting refuge to the Rajapaksa family in India.

Also Read: By Chance Or Choice: Dip In Muslim Women Fertility As Enrollment In Education Moves Upward

