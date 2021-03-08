Secularism Is Biggest Threat To India's Tradition Getting Recognition On Global Stage: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, said secularism is the biggest threat to India's tradition getting recognition on the global stage.

While speaking at the launch event of Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana in an e-book format Adityanath warned that those who misguide the people for their own profit and betrays the country, will not be spared.

"By involving in petty communal issues, people should not lose the harmonious spirit of the nation. Those who are creating false propaganda about India for a meagre sum of money will face the heat," the chief minister said.

Giving an account of his visit to the famous Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia, Adityanath said that he interacted with a young guide who said he was a Buddhist but he added that Buddhism came from Hinduism, reported Indian Express.

"The young boy whom I met in Cambodia knows that he is Buddhist but also knows how Buddhism originated and he can express his feelings. If these things are said in India then many people's secularism will be endangered. The word secularism is the biggest threat in the propagation of India's old culture and tradition and giving them recognition at the world level. Pure and healthy efforts should be made after we come out of this," said Yogi Adityanath.

The CM also talked about the stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata and said after reading the two epics we get to know the extent of Indian boundaries. "Before 1947, Pakistan was a part of India and Maryada Purroshottam Shri Ram had extended the boundaries of India during his time by making his brother's son, the ruler of Pakistan. Some people are still there who raises the questions on the existence of Ram in Ayodhya, but the historical facts can not be denied."

Those people who have reverence for Ramayana, Ram, and India, should actively participate in the launch of the encyclopedia, Adityanath urged. He also said people will get motivated to visit Ayodhya after reading the encyclopedia.



The Logical Indian Take

From the Indian perspective, the word 'secularism' means a state that supports or participates in a neutral manner in the affairs of all religious groups.

Initially, the Constitution Of India did not have the word secular. On 18 December 1976, in the 42nd amendment of the Indian Constitution by the Indian National Congress headed by Indira Gandhi, the word secular was added in the preamble of India.

The description of India in the preamble was changed from a "sovereign, democratic republic' to a 'sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic".

India is a country where there are many people who believe in a different religion, depending on their faith. The government chosen by the citizens of this country can't differentiate or favour people on the basis of religious faith. The state has to make policies and take a decision for the welfare of people without any religious bias. The word secularism perfectly fits the Indian context where every religion is equal in the eyes of the constitution.

