Rajasthan: Sub-Inspector Rapes 26-Yr-Old Woman For Three Days In Police Station, Arrested

A sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police has been arrested after a 26-year-old woman alleged him of raping her for three days when she went to file a complaint at a police station in the Alwar district, according to multiple reports.

As per the allegation, the 54-year-old sub-inspector raped the woman inside a room situated within the police station premises. According to police, the woman contacted the sub-inspector (SI) on March 2 regarding a complaint against her husband, reported The Indian Express.

She had filed a dowry case against her husband in 2018 which was later settled. But now according to the woman, her husband wanted to give her divorce which she was not agreeing to. The complainant (the woman) had gone to the police station and contacted the sub-inspector on March 2 regarding the lodging of a complaint in this matter, said the report.

In her complaint against the SI, she said that she went to the police station to file a case against her husband at around 5:30 pm and was attended by the SI Bharat Singh who trapped her in his plan claiming that proper help would be provided to her in the case which may also include counselling of the couple.

Giving information about the case, Laxmangarh's deputy superintendent of police, Ashok Chauhan said, "The victim was taken to the SI's quarter where she was sexually molested by him. On Sunday, when the victim visited the police station to enquire about the updates on her complaint, she was again sexually molested by him. The victim reported this to another police officer after which this matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked the victim to file a case against the accused SI. Medical check-up of the victim has been done in a local community health centre (CHC)." reported Hindustan Times.

On Sunday, the FIR was lodged against the sub-inspector, and the accused was taken into police custody. The victim also presented a phone recording in which she verified her accusations.

The process of suspension and other disciplinary action against the sub-inspector has been initiated from the office of the inspector general.

