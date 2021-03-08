Women Farmers Set To Take Centre Stage In Protests On Occasion Of International Women's Day

To highlight their contribution in farming and to intensify the ongoing farmers' protests against the three farm laws, thousands of women are set to join the protesting farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border sites in New Delhi on the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader, Yogendra Yadav, had earlier announced that the protest at Delhi borders and other places across the country would be lead by women protesters on the occasion of International Women's Day, reported Times Now Digital.

Elaborate plans have been laid out by the protestors at the Delhi borders to let women farmers take the central stage to acknowledge the contribution of every woman farmer in the farming sector.

Kavita Kurugranthy, a senior farmer leader and a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said, "The stage will be managed by women and speakers will also be women only to celebrate women's day. There will be a small march also at Singhu Border for which details will be shared later. Women in large number are expected to join at the different protest sites," reported The Economics Times.

Earlier, SKM had also announced that leaders of the farm body would be sent to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat BJP in the assembly election.

"We will appeal to people in the poll-bound states to punish the BJP and its allies in the assembly election who brought the anti farm laws. We will go to every state where an assembly election is scheduled. This programme will begin In Kolkata on 12 March with a public meeting," said Yogendra Yadav.

To mark the 100th day of the ongoing protest, farmers on Saturday blocked the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (Western Peripheral). From 11 am, the highway was blocked at various points for five hours. Farmers also announced that if the government was adamant on its decision to not repeal the farm laws then they were ready to mark the double century that is 200 days.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border against the three farm laws in New Delhi for more than three months now. To end the deadlock between the farmers and the government, multiple meetings were held in the past but all ended with no conclusion.