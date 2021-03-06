UP: Three-Yr-Old Girl Dies In Prayagraj After Hospital Hands Over To Kin With Open Cuts

A shocking case of medical negligence has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where a three-year-old child, Khushi, died after the doctors at the United Medicity Hospital, who were performing an intestine surgery on her, allegedly handed over the minor girl to the family without even giving stitches as the family failed to pay the complete fee of the private hospital.

The family, belonging to Kaushambi district's Manjahanpur, recently brought the three-year-old to Prayagraj's United Medicity hospital after the girl complained of discomfort and pain in the abdomen.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that the hospital demanded ₹5 lakh for the treatment. To meet the demands of the hospital, the family sold its farmland after which they deposited an initial amount of ₹2 lakh.

As per the allegation, when the hospital didn't receive the full amount, they discharged the patient without proper stitches and referred her to the government's children hospital.

When contacted by The Logical Indian, United Medicity officials denied the allegations made by the family and said, "When the patient came to the hospital, the doctors told the family that Khushi needs treatment of her intestine for which an operation will take place. After taking all the necessary permissions from the patient's father, we conducted the operation and later we transferred the case to the government's children hospital."

"We never asked the family to pay ₹5 lakh for the operation and the allegations are baseless. A final bill of approximately ₹6,000 rupees was given to the family after which the patient was discharged," said the officials.

According to the girl's family, when they reached the children's hospital, doctors present there told that the patient could not be saved as the case was very severe. The family then returned to the United Medicity hospital where they were denied to enter the hospital premises.

After the case got highlighted on social media, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj ordered a probe into the matter and assured that action would be taken against the culprits.

Prayagraj's DM Twitter handle wrote, "In view of the seriousness of the said case, a Joint Investigation Committee of ADM City and Chief Medical Officer has been constituted which will seriously examine all aspects. In the case of negligence, legal action will be taken against the culprits."

उक्त प्रकरण की गंभीरता को देखते हुए एडीएम सिटी एवं मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी की संयुक्त जांच समिति गठित की गई है जो समस्त पहलुओं पर गंभीरता पूर्वक जांच करेगी। लापरवाही पाए जाने पर दोषियों के विरुद्ध विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/smnxLglJtC — DM Prayagraj (@DM_PRAYAGRAJ) March 5, 2021

