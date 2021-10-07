'Scolding, Punishing Students For Indiscipline Not Provocation For Suicide': SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 5, said that reprimanding students for their mistakes or creating indiscipline does not mean provoking them for committing suicide unless it is a pure case of harassment of any form.

A teacher is under moral obligations to uphold students for their mistakes such as being unattentive, bunking classes, and instill discipline in them, the Court added.

A bench of Justices SA Nazeer and Krishna Murari gave their statement while dismissing an FIR filed against a Physical Training (PT) teacher, who was accused of abetment of suicide of a Class 9 student, under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, NDTV reported.

It further added that there are no laws that recognise corporal punishment, but that does not mean that a teacher or school administration has to overlook the indiscipline created by a student.

The matter was brought to the Rajasthan High Court, which refused to dismiss the FIR.

"It is not only moral but legally assigned duties of a teacher under Section 24 (e) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, to hold regular meetings with the parents and caretakers. The teachers must apprise them about the student's regularity in attendance, their progress, or any other information about them," the bench was quoted as saying.

The judges said that allegations of harassment of the dead by another person are insufficient unless the accused's actions compelled the commission of suicide.

Also Read: Contaminated Water In Karnataka Village Kills 3, Infects Over 50; Govt Announces Ex-Gratia For Deceaseds' Families