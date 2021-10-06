All section
Trending
Contaminated Water In Karnataka Village Kills 3, Infects Over 50; Govt Announces Ex-Gratia For Deceaseds' Families

Karnataka,  6 Oct 2021 8:12 AM GMT

The local administration said that they had installed a new pipeline to borewells. The old ones were damaged in the process, and the drinking water got mixed with sewage one. The minister said the civic body officials and engineers responsible would face stringent action.

Three people from a village in Karnataka lost their lives after drinking contaminated water. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The incident has been reported from Makarabbi village in Hoovinahadagali taluk of Vijayanagara district, which has a population of nearly 2,000 people. The issue has been recurring for months, but it came to light after the third death was reported last week.

The first two died in September, while many vomiting and loose motion cases were reported in August. For now, the supply has been stopped after the recent incidents.

According to the Hindustan Times report, there are about 200 people who fell sick after consuming that water and are undergoing treatment in the local hospitals. Of them, 50 people have been reported critical and referred to hospitals in other districts.

The local administration has also opened a makeshift hospital near the village owing to the grave situation.

Drinking-Water Mixed With Sewage Water

Speaking to the media, Inspector Vinod informed a team of officers that collected three samples of water, and 2 of them showed that the water was unfit for consumption.

Action Against Officials, Engineers

Speaking on the issue, Chief inister Baswaraj Bommai said that the government has taken cognisance of the matter and have initiated an inquiry, which IAS officer Munish Moudgil will head.

The officials will also confirm if the consumption of the contaminated water caused three deaths. The reports will be submitted in the coming week, the minister added.

Also Read: Assam Teachers Forge Eligibility Test Certificates For Jobs, 36 Booked

