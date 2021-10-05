All section
Assam Teachers Forge Eligibility Test Certificates For Jobs, 36 Booked

Assam,  5 Oct 2021 7:05 AM GMT

The interrogation revealed that the teachers had failed to qualify for the test. Hence, they generated fake test certificates, along with fake roll numbers. In some cases, roll numbers of the qualified candidates were misused.

The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) booked nearly 36 teachers from various districts who issued forged Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to receive jobs.

The allegations were confirmed after a detailed inquiry conducted by the team, NDTV reported.

After the forgery incident came to light, Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa ordered CID to file a case against the employees, clearly stating that the teachers had submitted fake documents to the Director of Education, Kokrajhar, in BTR for the job.

The accused were brought to the CID headquarters for further questioning and verifications of the documents.

The interrogation revealed that the teachers had failed to qualify for the test. Hence, they generated fake test certificates, along with fake roll numbers. In some cases, roll numbers of the qualified candidates were misused.

The department has now formed a Special Investigation Team for probing the matter further and nab the people involved.

Qualifying TET exam is a mandatory requirement for any aspirant to become a teacher in schools and colleges. It is conducted by both the central and state governments of India.

