Delhi: Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 9-12 In National Capital

The directorate of education (DoE), on Monday, April 12, released the circular stating that all the schools in the national capital will remain closed for all the classes till further notice.

The orders were issued after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on Saturday, April 10, stated that students of classes 9 to 12 would be allowed to go to schools for offline academic activities.



The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, on Friday, April 9, suspended all the offline academic activities in the schools and issued the circular to shut down the schools for class 9 to 12 due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the national capital.



In a notification issued on Monday, the DoE, said, "No student of classes 9 to 12 should be called physically in the school for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams/ board examination, practical exams/ project works/ internal assessment or any other academic and non-academic activities till further orders."

"Head of the school is authorized to call teacher/staff as per requirement for online/semi offline teaching-learning activities and any other examination related work maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and following the SoPs issued by the competent authorities from time to time," read the notification, reported Hindustan Times.



The state government has advised the schools to postpone the practical exams of the outgoing students of classes 10 and 12 till at least April 20, State Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, said on Saturday.



