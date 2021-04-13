Trending

Delhi Govt Declares 14 Private Hospitals As 'Full COVID-19 Hospitals'

Amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi, the state government on Monday, April 12, declared 14 private hospitals to be 'full COVID-19' facilities and ordered them not to admit any non-COVID patients until further orders.

The decision came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the current COVID-19 situation in a meeting with top officials.

In a Twitter post, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Fourteen private hospitals declared full COVID-19 facilities. In other hospitals, beds have been increased from 50% to 60%. A total of 2,060 beds increased in private hospitals."

These include the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the Holy Family Hospital, the Max SS Hospital and the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Additionally, 19 private hospitals in the Capital have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their Intensive Care Units (ICU) for COVID-19 related treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals were directed to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of private hospitals directed to reserve beds to 115, comprising more than 5,000 beds.

Jain said that the Delhi Government had also written to the Centre to scale up COVID-19 beds in its hospitals. He urged people to adhere to 'COVID-19 appropriate behaviour' and when asked about the bed requirements given the increase in cases, he said, "We are ramping up medical infrastructure post the surge in cases, and 5000 beds have been added in last one week," The New Indian Express reported.

Speaking about ventilators' requirement, Jain said nearly 50 per cent of COVID-19 beds in total are still available in hospitals. Ventilator beds might be occupied. However, very few patients are currently on ventilators.

The Minister also said that temporary COVID-19 care centres would be set up at different places according to the requirement. "There are only two types of beds — ICU beds and normal ward beds. A year ago, the issue of the number of ventilators was huge. Now, we have HFNO, Bi-Pap and high-flow oxygen, which are equally good as ventilators."

We should note that not every patient requires a ventilator; only 2-3 per cent need it. If a ventilator bed is occupied, it is counted as a patient is on a ventilator, but when it comes to the actual use of ventilators, the number of patients using them is very less," he added.

