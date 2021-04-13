Trending

A number of dead bodies placed on wheel stretchers, some lying on the floor inside and even outside the hospital under the Sun- are some of the heart-wrenching scenes at Raipur's biggest government hospital, amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   13 April 2021 8:55 AM GMT
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Chhattisgarh: Dead Bodies Pile Up Everywhere In Govt Hospital Due To Lack Of Freezers

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

A number of dead bodies placed on wheel stretchers, some lying on the floor inside and even outside the hospital under the Sun- are some of the heart-wrenching scenes at Raipur's biggest government hospital, presently, amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur has run out of space to store the bodies. Far from freezers as is the procedure, they are now being kept anywhere with available space.

Among the 10 worst-hit states in the country by the second wave of coronavirus, Chhattisgarh recorded 10,521 fresh cases on Sunday.

The hospital is witnessing a large number of deaths caused by COVID-19 and ran out of space to store the dead bodies.

The hospital authorities said the bodies of patients who are dying of COVID-19 are piling up at the mortuary faster than they can be cremated. The hospital's intensive care units and oxygen-equipped beds have been at almost 100 per cent occupancy for the past week.

Meera Baghel, Raipur's Chief Medical officer said that they have enough freezers for a usual number of deaths but they are unable to understand how places reporting one to two deaths are now holding 10-20 deaths. "If we prepare for 20 people then, 50-60 are dying, which makes us unable to arrange more freezers," reported NDTV.

Shiv Kumar Dehariya, the Urban Development Minister said that he had ordered electric crematoriums to be built in Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai, Korba, and Risali districts, reported The Times of India.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts are under lockdown. While the total cases in Raipur have reached 91,311, including 1,203 deaths, Durg's total cases rose to 55,395, including 939 deaths.

