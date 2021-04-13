Personal Info Of 1.3 Million 'Clubhouse Users' Leaked Online, Company Denies Security Breach: Report

After the shocking incidents that involved leaking of data from Facebook and LinkedIn in the recent past, Clubhouse, the audio-only app that gained popularity after Elon Musk held a session is in trouble now.

A new report has suggested that personal data, including user ID, of around 1.3 million users have ended up on a hacker forum where anyone can fetch the information for free.

According to Cyber News, the leaked personal information includes user ID, name, username, Photo URL, Twitter and Instagram handles with their follower count, account creation date etc. Even though it did not include sensitive information like credit card details, the already revealed data could potentially be used to blackmail or threaten to derive more sensitive information.

"This is misleading and false, it is a clickbait article (by Cyber News), we were not hacked. The data referred to was all public profile information from our app. So the answer to that is a definitive 'no'," said Paul Davison, company co-founder said when asked about the Clubhouse data leak, reported Deccan Herald.

Similar has been the case for social media sites, Linkedln and Facebook, recently. The personal data of over 500 million LinkedIn users had been hacked and posted online by the hacker forum. However, the Microsoft owned company affirmed that no private member account data from LinkedIn was leaked.



It was also discovered that the personal data of over 533 million Facebook users was made available in the public domain for free. According to media reports, the Facebook leak reportedly included the user's phone number, birthdays, locations, full names and email addresses.



Clubhouse saw a huge fan base and had millions of downloads in the very first year of its launch. Its 'invite-only' feature is functional in iOS devices alone, reported Hindustan Times.



