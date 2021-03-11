SC Notice To Centre, NDA On Denying Women Admission Into National Defence, Naval Academies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre over public interest litigation challenging the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy denying admission to the female candidates.



According to the petition filed by advocate Kush Kalra, denying admission to the NDA is a violation of women's fundamental right to freedom and the right to exercise their occupation, NDTV reported.

A three-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued a notice to the Ministry of Defense, the National Defence Academy, and the Department of Defence seeking their response.

"The respondents' act of categorically excluding qualified and willing female candidates from appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exams exclusively on the grounds of sex over the years is a violation of the fundamental right to equality before the law and equal protection under the law," the petition stated.

The NDA is a premier joint training institution and a centre of excellence for developing junior leaders for the Indian armed forces.

As per the petition, eligible woman candidates with a 10+2 qualification are denied an opportunity to take the NDA examination solely due to their gender. As a result of this denial, they are unable to join the armed forces at this level.

The plea stated that the number of women serving in the military was incredibly low, despite the fact that defence services have opened more doors for women, especially after the Supreme Court allowed women to join the Permanent Commission.

The NDA rejects entry based on gender and offers no justification for it, the petition said.

The Short Service Commission woman officers' training time is less than that of a male Permanent Commission officer who joins via the NDA, the petition added.

