Dutch National, Delhi-based Man Arrested In Connection With Red Fort Violence On Republic Day

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an Indian origin Dutch national, and a Delhi-based man, for their alleged connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Maninderjit Singh, a 23-year-old Dutch national, was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport while the other suspect, 21-year-old Khempreet Singh, was arrested from West Delhi's Khyala, said Monika Bhardwaj Deputy Commissioner of Police on Wednesday.

The police said Maninderjit was trying to fly out under a false identity despite a lookout circular issued against him. He was produced before the court and sentenced to four days in police custody. However, Khempreet is yet to be produced before the court.

As per the DCP, the video footage of the Red Fort violence shows Maninderjit in the company of spear-wielding rioters and taking an "active role" in the rioting. On the other hand, Khempreet was caught attacking police officers inside the fort on camera, Hindustan Times reported.



Maninderjit was involved in two other criminal offences and was planning to move to Nepal and then to the United Kingdom after being under "pressure" and "anticipating" his arrest, the officer said.

Khempreet and his family reside in Swaroop Nagar. The police officials are seeking information about his work history. One of his relatives had also been arrested in connection with a similar crime in the past, the DCP said.

In connection with the Red Fort violence, 14 people have been arrested so far. Farmers have been protesting against three new farm laws at the national capital's borders since November 26, 2020.

On January 26, this year, a section of protesters broke through police barricades and entered parts of the national capital, deviating from the permitted route. The protest soon turned violent after some of the protesters entered the Red Fort area. Police officers who tried to stop them were also beaten up by the mob. At least 41 police personnel were injured in the incident.



