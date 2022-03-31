Chhattisgarh: Adivasis Write To Governor Over Ramayana Recitation Competition

The Chhattisgarh government had to postpone the block-level Ramayana Recitation competition in Sukma district after a representative team from Sarva Adivasi Samaj wrote to the Governor. The Adivasi Samaj representatives threatened to hold protests if the Governor failed to intervene and ban the competition.

The cultural department under the state government had started a Ramayana Mandli Protsahan Yojana. Several teams or mandlis would participate in the Ramayana recitation competition at panchayat, village, block, district and state levels. The competition was held in Sukma's Chhindgarh block on March 29 and March 30.

'Infringement Of Fundamental Rights And Tribal Customs'

The Adivasi Samaj protested against the event citing the violation and infringement of fundamental rights and tribal customs in the area, which fall under the fifth schedule under Section 244 (1) of the Indian Constitution.

The letter from the Adivasis read, "Organizing such programmes is against public peace, ethics, and order. Still, through its Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat Chhindgarh, the Chhattisgarh government has organized a two-day event of block-level Ramayana competition," The Indian Express reported.

Adivasis Unsatisfied With Postponement

Further, the protesting side also added that it was mandatory to take the permission of the tribal society before organizing any religious programme in the scheduled tribes' area. Further, they said, "Still, Chhattisgarh government, through its Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat Chhindgarh, has organized a two-day event of block-level Ramayana competition".

After the Governor's letter, the Janpad CEO released an order to all the panchayat secretaries to further notify the competing teams that the programme had been postponed. However, the Sarva Adivasi Samaj representatives said they were unsatisfied with mere postponement and were looking to cancel the programme.

