All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chhattisgarh: Adivasis Write To Governor Over Ramayana Recitation Competition
Image Credit: Wikipedia, ANI (Representative)
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chhattisgarh: Adivasis Write To Governor Over Ramayana Recitation Competition

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Chhattisgarh,  31 March 2022 12:31 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Adivasi Samaj protested against the event citing the violation and infringement of fundamental rights and tribal customs in the area, which fall under the fifth schedule under Section 244 (1) of the Indian Constitution.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Chhattisgarh government had to postpone the block-level Ramayana Recitation competition in Sukma district after a representative team from Sarva Adivasi Samaj wrote to the Governor. The Adivasi Samaj representatives threatened to hold protests if the Governor failed to intervene and ban the competition.

The cultural department under the state government had started a Ramayana Mandli Protsahan Yojana. Several teams or mandlis would participate in the Ramayana recitation competition at panchayat, village, block, district and state levels. The competition was held in Sukma's Chhindgarh block on March 29 and March 30.

'Infringement Of Fundamental Rights And Tribal Customs'

The Adivasi Samaj protested against the event citing the violation and infringement of fundamental rights and tribal customs in the area, which fall under the fifth schedule under Section 244 (1) of the Indian Constitution.

The letter from the Adivasis read, "Organizing such programmes is against public peace, ethics, and order. Still, through its Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat Chhindgarh, the Chhattisgarh government has organized a two-day event of block-level Ramayana competition," The Indian Express reported.

Adivasis Unsatisfied With Postponement

Further, the protesting side also added that it was mandatory to take the permission of the tribal society before organizing any religious programme in the scheduled tribes' area. Further, they said, "Still, Chhattisgarh government, through its Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat Chhindgarh, has organized a two-day event of block-level Ramayana competition".

After the Governor's letter, the Janpad CEO released an order to all the panchayat secretaries to further notify the competing teams that the programme had been postponed. However, the Sarva Adivasi Samaj representatives said they were unsatisfied with mere postponement and were looking to cancel the programme.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Over 3,000 Villages Set To Get High-Speed Internet Worth Rs 1,815 Crores

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Sarva Adivasi Samaj 
Ramayana 
Chhattisgarh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X