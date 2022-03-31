Tamil Nadu: Over 3,000 Villages Set To Get High-Speed Internet Worth Rs 1,815 Crores

The Tamil Nadu government signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) for implementing the BharatNet Phase- II project in the districts of Package A in the State. The initiative aims to provide high-speed internet to villages at an estimated cost of Rs 1,815 crores. As many as 3,095 village panchayats in Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Ranipettai, Tirupati, and Chennai districts would be connected through this initiative. The village panchayats would be provided with the minimum scalable bandwidth of 1gbps.

Districts Divided Into Packages

The Centre had previously approved the project of connecting 12,525 Gram Panchayats with high-speed bandwidth of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC). However, the entire project is divided into four packages, categorised under A, B, C and D. Each package would have one system integrator and one third party agency. In October last year, a similar MSA was signed with Larsen and Toubro, ITI Limited and BECIL towards implementing the project in the State, The Indian Express reported.

Benefits Of The Initiative

With the availability of high-speed internet, government offices and institutions, hospitals, schools, colleges and panchayats would function better and provide citizen-centric policies at the village level. BharatNet infrastructure would also allow e-education, telemedicine, telephones, televisions and internet connections to the ordinary person at an affordable cost. By creating jobs and services in rural areas, the initiative is expected to improve the socio-economic life of villages in the State. Therefore, the installation of the OFC is a step ahead in the overall development of the State.

Currently, the project is being implemented in districts that come under package C, which includes Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai and Package D — Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Dindigul and Sivagangai.

Also Read: Over 22% Of Total Applications For NDA Entrance By Women Candidates