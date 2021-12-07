All section
Switzerland Approves Assisted Suicide Capsule Sarco, May Become Operational From Next Year

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

7 Dec 2021

Named Sarco, the machine has been engineered by the Exit International. The instrument assists an individual in dying by depriving them of carbon dioxide and oxygen.

A 3D printed capsule for assisted suicide is set to become operational in Switzerland, as per the Swiss Info. The device has already cleared all legal review in Switzerland and might become operational from 2022 onwards. Named Sarco, the machine has been engineered by the Exit International. The instrument assists an individual in dying by depriving them of carbon dioxide and oxygen.

A 30-Second Process- Sarco!

As per reports, the individual feels no panic or pain during this entire process. Sarco by the Exit International has been trying find ways to enter Switzerland for a longtime where assisted suicide is a legal exercise. During an interview to Swiss Info, the founder of Exit International Dr Philip Nitschke, said:

"The whole thing takes about 30 seconds. The person will feel a little disoriented and may feel slightly euphoric before they lose consciousness. The capsule is sitting on a piece of equipment that will flood the interior with nitrogen, rapidly reducing the oxygen level to 1 per cent from 21 per cent."

Philip, who is also a former medical doctor, assisted four of his terminally ill patients to die by exercising Australia's Rights of the Terminally Ill Act in 1996.

Right now, there are only two functional Sarco devices in the entire world, with the third one being currently printed in the Netherlands. The Exit International founder had the vision to engineer something that would assist the terminally ill die with the insertion of an intravenous cannula and without any need for medical involvement.

Looking Back

In 2018, a fully functional coffin-looking Sarco device was first unveiled at the Amsterdam Funeral Fair. Reportedly, the pod was inspired by Tony Nicklinson, who used to have 'locked-in' syndrome. Tony's lawyers had approached Dr Nitschke to figure out a possible outlet by using technology to help him die with full dignity.

As per Dignitas, a widely rebounded organisation that accepts non-Swiss applications, over 90 per cent of its members were foreigners in 2018.

Also Read: Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya, Mathura

