All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya, Mathura

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya, Mathura

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  6 Dec 2021 8:31 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"We are keeping an eye on social media posts inciting violence. Drones and CCTVs are being used to keep a check on the law and order situation," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, security arrangements have been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Ayodha on Monday (December 6).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that in order to avoid any unwanted incident, security forces have been deployed all over in huge numbers.

"We are keeping an eye on social media posts inciting violence. Mathura has been divided into sectors, superzones and zones. Drones and CCTVs are being used to keep a check on the law and order situation,"

the SSP has been quoted as saying by news publication ANI.

Tight Security In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, the superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh also revealed that security has been beefed up. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has already been put into action in Mathura prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in the city.

Only for Monday, December 6, traffic police has decided to divert some routes in the town. As per the orders for diversion, vehicles that were previously taking the Yamuna Expressway from Gokul Restaurant will have to use the Vahan township-Gokul Barrage-Lakshmi Nagar route instead. Meanwhile, all vehicles from the Yamuna Expressway entering Mathura from Vrindavan via Masani will need to use the Raya cut-Lakshmi Nagar route on Monday as well.

Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

Last month, some groups had called for a ritual on December 6 at Shahi Idgah to be performed but the permission was denied. Meanwhile, identity cards of individuals who are entering Ayodhya are being checked as well. All police personnel are also on high alert on the roads that leads to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

In 1992, the demolition of Babri Masjid resulted in violence in several parts of the country. It resulted in the death of over 2,000 people.

Also Read: Asian Youth Paralympic Games 2021: Kashish Lakra Bags Gold As India Secures Three Medals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Uttar Pradesh 
Babri Masjid 
Babri Masjid Demolition 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X