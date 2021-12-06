Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya, Mathura

In view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, security arrangements have been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Ayodha on Monday (December 6).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that in order to avoid any unwanted incident, security forces have been deployed all over in huge numbers.

"We are keeping an eye on social media posts inciting violence. Mathura has been divided into sectors, superzones and zones. Drones and CCTVs are being used to keep a check on the law and order situation,"

the SSP has been quoted as saying by news publication ANI.

Tight Security In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, the superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh also revealed that security has been beefed up. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has already been put into action in Mathura prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in the city.

Only for Monday, December 6, traffic police has decided to divert some routes in the town. As per the orders for diversion, vehicles that were previously taking the Yamuna Expressway from Gokul Restaurant will have to use the Vahan township-Gokul Barrage-Lakshmi Nagar route instead. Meanwhile, all vehicles from the Yamuna Expressway entering Mathura from Vrindavan via Masani will need to use the Raya cut-Lakshmi Nagar route on Monday as well.

Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

Last month, some groups had called for a ritual on December 6 at Shahi Idgah to be performed but the permission was denied. Meanwhile, identity cards of individuals who are entering Ayodhya are being checked as well. All police personnel are also on high alert on the roads that leads to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

In 1992, the demolition of Babri Masjid resulted in violence in several parts of the country. It resulted in the death of over 2,000 people.

