Asian Youth Paralympic Games 2021: Kashish Lakra Bags Gold As India Secures Three Medals

The Indian contingent at the ongoing 2021 Asian Youth Paralympic Games secured three more medals on Friday, December 3, as they continued their impressive display at the event. The Tokyo Paralympian Kashish Lakra (F51) secured a gold medal for India in the club throw while Laxit (F54) bagged a bronze medal in the javelin throw.

Meanwhile, Sanjay R. Neelam (F11) showed great determination to finish with a bronze in Shotput.

Top Display From The Indian Contingent

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to its official social media handle to congratulate all the medal-winning Indian Paralympians for their class display at the Asian Youth Paralympic Games this year.

"#TeamIndia continues its medal run at the ongoing Asian Youth Para Games 2021 with 3 more [medals] Club Throw(W) @KashishLakra (F51) wins GOLD Javelin Throw(M) Laxit (F54) wins BRONZE Shotput(M) Sanjay R. Neelam (F11) wins BRONZE Congratulations," SAI Media said in a tweet.

Previously, Ananya Bansal had bagged the country's first medal —silver at the 2021 Games in Shotput in the F20 category. Bansal is an athlete with an intellectual impairment.

Where Is The 2021 Asian Youth Paralympic Games Taking Place?

This year, the biggest Para sport event ever is being hosted by Bahrain, the 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG), between December 2 to December 6.

Approximately 750 Para athletes under the age of 23 years from 30 different nations are going head-to-head across nine sports including Para badminton, Para-athletics, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, boccia, Para table tennis, goalball, wheelchair basketball and Para taekwondo.

