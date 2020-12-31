Sarayu River Stream Found Under Ram Temple Foundation, Trust Seeks IITs' Help For Strong Model

The Ram Temple trust 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' in Ayodhya, has approached the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to suggest a strong foundation model for the temple building, after a stream of Sarayu river was found below the proposed foundation.

The temple's construction committee held deliberations over the matter on Tuesday, December 29, Hindustan Times quoted the sources.

During the meeting, it was realised that the existing foundation model was not feasible as the stream of the river is flowing below the temple. Therefore, the trust has requested the IITs to suggest better models.

The temple trust's construction committee is also looking at the possibility of using Vibro stone columns to support rafts on which stones can be placed. Another possibility is improving the quality and grip of soil by adding engineering mix to it.

Vibro stone columns are often used to increase the bearing capacity and mitigate settlement reduction. The columns are used for large construction projects covering a significant geographical area, to strengthen the soil and provide additional stability.

The committee had earlier refused facing any obstacles of loose sand impairing the foundation of the temple. Various experts had held multiple sessions on ways to jam the foundation pillars with loose sand due to its proximity to Sarayu banks. At that time, the committee quoted Taj Mahal as an example built near the Yamuna banks with sand in the base.

The completion of the temple is scheduled for 2023.

