Sanyukta Kisan Morcha Has Nothing To Do With Rakesh Tikait's October 2 Deadline: Bhartiya Kisan Union Chief

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has distanced itself from Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikat's statement that gave a deadline to the government over the three farm laws. The chief of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Gurnam Singh Chaurani, has said that the organisation has nothing to do with the statement of Rakesh Tikait.

On February 6, during 'Chakka Jam' by protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had said, "We have given time to the government till October 2, to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure."

On February 10, Gurnam Singh Chaurani said, "Regarding October 2, the deadline to repeal laws by Rakesh Tikait, no decision has been taken yet by Sankyukta Kisan Morcha. We will continue to protest until the farm laws are revoked," reported The Tribune.

Chaurani said the agitation is going in the right direction and there are no factions among them. "The Centre is of the view that the protest will come to an end automatically, but the Centre is mistaken," added Chaurani.

Attacking the centre over the newly enacted farm laws, Gurnam Singh Chaurani said, "These legislations will benefit a few people and not the farmers. To benefit corporate houses, the central government has introduced agri-business laws, not the farm laws."