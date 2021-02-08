'MSP Was There, Is There, Will Be There,' Says PM Modi At Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Rajya Sabha on Monday, said that the newly passed farm laws should be given a chance and requested the farmers to end the protest.

PM Modi reiterated the government take on MSP and said, "MSP was there, MSP is there, and MSP will always remain. Affordable ration for poor will continue. Mandi will be modernised."

Prime Minister in his speech said, "We all know about FDI, which means Foreign Direct Investment about which we talk every time. But today there is a new FDI present which means 'Foreign Destructive Ideology'. We must protect ourselves from the new FDI - Foreign Direct Investment."

The Prime Minister took a dig at the opposition and called them hypocrites for their 'U-Turn' on agriculture reforms.

On the need of agricultural reforms, PM Modi quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh and said, "Manmohan ji is here, I will read out his quote: There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market."

"You should be proud that Modi is implementing Manmohan Singh Ji's dream," added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also claimed that 'all governments' stood up for the agricultural reforms in the past.

"Sharad Pawar ji, and those from Congress, everyone, whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done," said the PM.

The Prime Minister, in his address, mentioned the meeting that Narendra Tomar had with the protesting farmers and added, "Agriculture minister is talking to farmers. Protesting is your right, but I want to request that old people are sitting, kindly ask them to go home."

PM Modi added that since 2014, his government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector that are aimed at empowering farmers. "The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was brought in. We are working for the small farmers," said Narendra Modi.

He also claimed that India is not only the biggest democracy of the world but also the 'mother of democracy', and added, "Youth of this country must realize the value of this."

Speaking on the topic of the coronavirus pandemic, Narendra Modi said, "The credit for the successful handling of the pandemic does not go to a single party, citizen or politician. The credit goes to India."

