Safe Workplace! UP Govt Says No Duty For Women From 7 PM To 6 AM Without Their Consent

In a bid to provide a safe workplace environment, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, May 28, said that women workers in the state were not bound to work before 6 AM and after 7 PM without their consent.

The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with a particular focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, the welfare of farmers, health and safety, and empowerment of women.

New Rules For Employers

The directive by the government read, "Women workers working between 7 PM and 6 AM shall be provided free transportation from her residence to the workplace by the employer of the factory and back," quoted Hindustan Times.

It said that the women employees will be provided free transportation, food and proper supervision if they choose to work between 7 PM and 6 AM. The order noted, "Women workers working between 7 PM to 6 AM shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back."

It said that the employer should ensure toilets, washrooms, changing rooms, drinking facilities and lights in the workplace. Further, the order mentioned that the factory owners should send a monthly report to the inspector of factories of the concerned region about the female workers engaged in night shifts.

Why Was This Rule Enacted?

This new rule acts as an amendment to the Factories Act of 1948 to protect women employees from incidents of sexual harassment at the workplace and is applicable to both the government and private sectors.

The order stated, "Employer shall take appropriate steps to prevent sexual harassment. The employer shall maintain a complaint mechanism in the factory itself as prescribed in the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013."

The order emphasised that if a woman employee refuses to work a night shift, the employer is not allowed to terminate them and that action would be taken against the employer.

