Contract Workers Son Who Once Delivered Food To Make Ends Meet Becomes Software Engineer, Goes Viral

Image Credit- LinkedIn/ Shaik Abdul Sathar

The Logical Indian Crew

Contract Worker's Son Who Once Delivered Food To Make Ends Meet Becomes Software Engineer, Goes Viral

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Andhra Pradesh,  29 May 2022 5:34 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-29T17:44:44+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

As a college student, Sathar delivered for Swiggy and Zomato and drove for Ola, Rapido, etc., while taking up courses in coding. He worked till midnight to support his family, and now he has an IT job.

Shaik Abdul Sathar from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is a young student during the day and a delivery boy at night. He used to work in the gig economy for Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, and Rapido to support his father's income as a contract worker.

Sathar's effort and thirst for learning helped him achieve his dream job as a software engineer at an IT company based in Bengaluru. He shared his journey on a LinkedIn post on May 27, highlighting his struggles and breakthrough.

Delivery Boy At Night

Shaik Abdul Sathar didn't become an engineer overnight. In his social media post, he talked about how he started as a delivery boy for various companies such as Swiggy and Zomato to make ends meet for his family while attending his final year in college. He finished his degree in BTech, Civil engineering from Sai Ganapathi Engineering College, Visakhapatnam, in 2020, as reported by the Mint.

"I wanted to contribute financially as soon as possible because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by… Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido, Zomato...I was everywhere since my final year of college," he mentioned.

During his delivery job, a friend suggested that he learn coding and python programming by taking up short courses to improve his skills for better-earning jobs. Then, Sathar started going to the lessons during the day and completed his deliveries by midnight.

"I took his (friend's) suggestion seriously and spent my mornings learning to code. From 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM, I did my deliveries," as cited in The Indian Express.

Building Web Applications

The central turning point in Sathar's pursuit of coding was when he developed a web application and completed some other projects. He began applying for companies in the IT sector as he was now equipped with JavaScript, Node.js, Python, and several other computer programmes.

To pass interviews, the engineer remarked that "My delivery boy experience helped me build communication skills." He is now working with Probe Information Services Pvt. Ltd. Meanwhile, he has started learning 4.0 technologies and their development.

Sathar recalled his situation from where he started adding, "From a place where I had to be careful about every rupee, I came to a stage where I can clear my parents' debts with a few months' salaries."

Also Read: India's Mega Projects: Country Longest Steel Bridge To Open For Public In Bihar in June

Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
