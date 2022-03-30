Russia has offered unlikely assistance towards education to all the international and Ukrainian students who fled from the worn-torn country of Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. The educational institutions in Russia and Crimea are contacting students studying at Ukrainian medical schools, as reported by The Times Of India.

Russian medical institutions also invite Indian counsellors to visit Russia, as the Russian university is taking the initiative to provide free education even without any additional fees or taking any entrance exams to enter Russian universities. Previously, institutes in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, and Poland provided similar assistance for the switch, as reported by the publication.

Indian Students In Russia

Indian students, instead of returning home during the evacuation, arrived in Moldova; approximately 140 Indian students were immediately admitted to the Nicolae Testemitanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy (SUMP), a government-run establishment in Chisinau.

Dr. Cornelia Rudoi, SUMP's worldwide consultant, mentioned, as per Times Of India. "Till last week, we had 140 Indians who came directly from Ukraine, and we have admitted them to our university. As a gesture of friendship, we will not charge them for this semester and only start fees from September. We have more capacity, and we are open to taking students of the first, second, and third year into the same year so that there is no loss of time,"

Russian University Efforts Towards Initiative



As Russian University is hiking its initiative and is maintaining proper coordination with the international students and their parents to provide full belief and reliability on Russian University, recently a mail surfed online by Grodno State Medical University's Department of International Affairs in Belarus, that read, the universities are prepared to offer assistance and to organise online meetings with our students' parents so that they can share their experiences with their students and families. In the following mail, the university asked how many students were serious about transferring to Grodno University.

As the mail stated, as per Times Of India, "We are ready to offer assistance, organize online meetings with the parents of our students so that they can share their experiences with their students and their families. How many students do you have that really want to transfer to our university?" read an email from the Department of International Affairs at Grodno State Medical University in Belarus."

India's University Concern Over Russian University Initiative

These developments spiked at a time when there are still concerns about the integration of students who returned from Ukraine into India's medical education system. While some universities, including the Maharashtra Health Sciences University, have stepped up to offer online courses in the interim, there is still uncertainty about the long-term process. While some other Indian universities have asked students to share documents such as transcripts or logbooks with subjects studied and several hours/credits to compare study plans, as reported by the publication.

