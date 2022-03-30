All section
Caste discrimination
Russian Universities Offer Free Admission Assistance To International Students

Image Credits: The Times Of India

Trending

Russian Universities Offer Free Admission Assistance To International Students

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava  (Remote Intern) 

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

India,  30 March 2022 11:27 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

Instead of returning home during the evacuation, approximately 140 Indian students arrived in Moldova and were immediately admitted to the Nicolae Testemitanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy (SUMP), a government-run establishment in Chisinau.

Russia has offered unlikely assistance towards education to all the international and Ukrainian students who fled from the worn-torn country of Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. The educational institutions in Russia and Crimea are contacting students studying at Ukrainian medical schools, as reported by The Times Of India.

Russian medical institutions also invite Indian counsellors to visit Russia, as the Russian university is taking the initiative to provide free education even without any additional fees or taking any entrance exams to enter Russian universities. Previously, institutes in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, and Poland provided similar assistance for the switch, as reported by the publication.

Indian Students In Russia

Indian students, instead of returning home during the evacuation, arrived in Moldova; approximately 140 Indian students were immediately admitted to the Nicolae Testemitanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy (SUMP), a government-run establishment in Chisinau.

Dr. Cornelia Rudoi, SUMP's worldwide consultant, mentioned, as per Times Of India. "Till last week, we had 140 Indians who came directly from Ukraine, and we have admitted them to our university. As a gesture of friendship, we will not charge them for this semester and only start fees from September. We have more capacity, and we are open to taking students of the first, second, and third year into the same year so that there is no loss of time,"

Russian University Efforts Towards Initiative

As Russian University is hiking its initiative and is maintaining proper coordination with the international students and their parents to provide full belief and reliability on Russian University, recently a mail surfed online by Grodno State Medical University's Department of International Affairs in Belarus, that read, the universities are prepared to offer assistance and to organise online meetings with our students' parents so that they can share their experiences with their students and families. In the following mail, the university asked how many students were serious about transferring to Grodno University.

As the mail stated, as per Times Of India, "We are ready to offer assistance, organize online meetings with the parents of our students so that they can share their experiences with their students and their families. How many students do you have that really want to transfer to our university?" read an email from the Department of International Affairs at Grodno State Medical University in Belarus."

India's University Concern Over Russian University Initiative

These developments spiked at a time when there are still concerns about the integration of students who returned from Ukraine into India's medical education system. While some universities, including the Maharashtra Health Sciences University, have stepped up to offer online courses in the interim, there is still uncertainty about the long-term process. While some other Indian universities have asked students to share documents such as transcripts or logbooks with subjects studied and several hours/credits to compare study plans, as reported by the publication.

Also Read:Indian Judge Votes Against Russian Invasion Of Ukraine At International Court Of Justice


Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Varnika Srivastava
