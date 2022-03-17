Indian Judge Votes Against Russian Invasion Of Ukraine At International Court Of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked Russia to immediately stop the ongoing military invasion in Ukraine. The voting decision was 13-2, which meant that 13 voters supported the direction to Russia, while two voted against it. Justice Dalveer Bhandari, an Indian judge at the United Nations, voted in favour of the majority against Russia. Therefore India has abstained from voting against Russia at the United Nations (UN). Dalveer Bhandari, an Indian judge, voted against Russia at the International Court of Justice, which had asked Moscow to halt its military operation.

ICJ President's Statement After The Voting



The presiding judge, Joan Donoghue, told the International Court of Justice, as reported by Hindustan Times, "The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24 on the territory of Ukraine." The final decision is pending of the case.

Who Is Dalveer Bhandari?

Dalveer Bhandari is a former Supreme Court of India judge who is currently serving his second term on the International Court of Justice. On October 28, 2005, he was appointed to the Supreme Court. From July 25, 2004, until his appointment as a senior SC judge, Justice Bhandari was also the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Before that, he was a judge at the Delhi High Court for 13 years, beginning on March 19, 1991.

Ukraine Russia War!

The West imposed multiple sanctions on Russia for launching a full-scale military invasion in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin upheld the action, calling its actions a "special operation" to "de-Nazify" and demilitarise Ukraine. However, the West called this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

Amid the critical constraints, multiple economic penalties have been placed on Russia, with many international companies deciding to suspend operations there, affecting the day-to-day life of millions of Russians.

On March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked 9/11 during an urgent appeal to the US Congress for more weapons to help them fight back the Russian assault. On the back of this, US President Joe Biden sanctioned an additional $800 million for Ukraine's military as well.

