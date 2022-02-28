All section
Caste discrimination
Russia-Ukraine War Trembles Stock Market Worldwide As Ruble Falls By Nearly 30%

Image Credit: ANI and Pixabay (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Russia-Ukraine War Trembles Stock Market Worldwide As Ruble Falls By Nearly 30%

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

Others/World,  28 Feb 2022 11:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The stock market strangled as Russia invades Ukraine; sanctions are being imposed on Russia by other nations, including the exclusion of some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has profoundly affected the stock market worldwide. As the world had noticed the potential impact of inflation, energy supplies, and other areas, markets hung wildly. The Russian currency ruble has taken a steep fall, nearly falling off by 30 per cent.

Impact On Europe

Following the imposition of new sanctions on Russia, European stocks fell, oil prices rose, the ruble fell, and investors flocked to the dollar and highly rated government debt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his country's nuclear forces on high alert, and western powers levied sanctions on Russia's central bank, which has resulted from Stoxx 600 regional share index fell 1.6 per cent, the Xetra Dax in Germany fell 1.8 per cent, and the FTSE 100 in the United Kingdom fell 1.5 per cent.

Impact On Russia

Russia's currency fell to a record low against the US dollar on Monday, as the country's financial system struggled to cope with crippling sanctions imposed by Western countries in response to Ukraine's invasion.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada announced on Saturday that they would expel some Russian banks from SWIFT, a global financial messaging service, and "paralyse" Russia's central bank's assets, as reported by CNN.

Japan has joined efforts by the United States and other Western countries to impose sanctions on Russia, including excluding some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.

Impact On United States

Stocks in the United States have declined nearly 8 per cent this year, putting them on track for their worst start since 2009, and concerns about the escalating conflict in Ukraine have shook markets worldwide.

Even though Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with major indices up 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, analysts predicted that markets would face selling pressure on Monday, as reported by Economic Times.

Although the war in Ukraine is unlikely to cause direct harm to Asia, higher energy prices are an unwelcome burden for oil-importing countries like Japan, especially as they struggle to recover from the pandemic.

Also Read: With 31.62 Crore Equity Shares, Here's Why Government's Mega-IPO Attracts Eyeballs

Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Russia-Ukraine war 
Russia Ukraine 
Ukraine Crisis 
Vladimir Putin 

