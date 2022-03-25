All section
Caste discrimination
India Majorly Hit By Russia-Ukraine Conflict; GDP Growth Downgraded To 4.6%: UN Report

Trending
India,  25 March 2022

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

The country may face restraints on energy access and prices, reflexes from trade sanctions, food inflation, tightening policies, and financial instability.

India's estimated economic growth for 2022 has been downgraded by over 2 per cent to 4.6 per cent by the United Nations as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier, the county was forecast to grow at 6.7 per cent. The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report downgraded its global economic growth projection to 2.6 per cent from 3.6 per cent.

US Projection Fall

The report has relegated the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the United States from 3 per cent to 2.4 per cent. China will also see growth decrease to 4.8 per cent from 5.7 per cent. It projects a deep recession for Russia, with growth decelerating from 2.3 per cent to -7.3 per cent.

From Food Inflation To Financial Instability

As a result, the United Nations informed that New Delhi will face restraints on energy access and prices, reflexes from trade sanctions, food inflation, tightening policies, and financial instability, The Indian Express reported.

Slowdown In Other Countries

The report said that Russia would experience a recession this year, while the economy already faces stringent external constraints imposed by the sanctions. Besides, parts of Western Europe and Central, South and South-East Asia are also expected to experience the slowdown.

"India, in particular, will face restraints on several fronts: energy access and prices, primary commodity bottlenecks, reflexes from trade sanctions, food inflation, tightening policies and financial instability," the publication quoted the report.

X