Pay For Stay: Madhya Pradesh To Get Luxurious Old Age Home For Senior Citizens

Madhya Pradesh's Social Justice Department will be establishing a luxurious old age home in the capital, Bhopal, in December 2022. Department's Principal Secretary, Prateek Hajela, said the retirement facility is being made available for senior citizens who can pay the charges for their stay. It is the first-of-its-kind facility, unlike the homes run by NGOs or private companies.

Luxurious Facilities

Constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at the cost of Rs 10 crores, the building will have all kinds of amenities, from floor to wall design, logistics, etc., monitored by experts, who are making it as relaxing as possible for the seniors.

The facilities are similar to a 5-star hotel; the rooms will be luxurious and equipped with all utilities.

Charges Of The Stay

The senior citizen will be charged as per facilities. According to the Hindustan Times report, the government might hand over the home management to a private firm that holds hospitality expertise.

This is the pilot project, and the government will establish many such in later stages after looking at the progress.

"If it succeeds, it will start in other cities too. It is being started to provide a safe place for people who have been living a luxurious life and are now living alone. Their safety is also a matter of concern because MP is the second most unsafe place for senior citizens," a department official told the publication.

Crimes Against Senior Citizens

Madhya Pradesh has the seventh-largest population with more than 57 lakh senior citizens. The state is reportedly the most unsafe place for golden agers after Maharashtra.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report states that about 4,602 crimes against senior citizens were reported solely in 2020. Since 2018, the crime rate against this age group is increasing 10 percent annually.

