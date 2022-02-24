Start Of WW3? Russia Begins 'Full-Scale Invasion' On Ukraine, International Oil Prices Cross $100-Mark

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Thursday (February 24) in Ukraine in what can be the beginning of war in Europe over Russia's calls for an end to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastward expansion. Just moments after the Russian announcement, numerous explosions were also heard from Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Russia Invades Ukraine

Speaking on a special "military operation" in the Donbas region, the Russian President warned other nations that any attempt to interrupt the Russian action would result in "consequences". Delivering a speech during an emergency address, Putin further added that the operation had been launched to demilitarise Ukraine and defend those individuals "suffering persecution and genocide" by the Kyiv regime.

"Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history," Putin has been quoted as saying by NDTV.

Oil Prices Surge

As Putin declared war against Ukraine, the global benchmark Brent crude oil futures on Thursday crossed $100 per barrel mark.

Brent crude has hit a high of $101.34 a barrel in early Asia trade, which is also the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures went from $4.22, or 4.6 per cent, to $96.32 per barrel, after inflating to as much as $96.51, which is also the highest since August 2014, as per India Today report.

Furthermore, American crude stockpiles went up 6 million barrels last week while distillate stocks dropped, as per the market sources who quoted American Petroleum Institute figures late on February 22.

Right before the government data on Thursday, analysts had forecasted a 400,000-barrel build in crude and also a drawdown in fuel stockpiles.

World War 3 Underway?

As Russia began its much-criticised invasion of Ukraine, numerous people took to social media, questioning if this was the start of "World War III". Videos of people leaving Kyiv and Russian missile strikes have been going viral on Twitter as well, giving an insight on the current tense and devastating situation in Ukraine.

Ukraine asks why Russia is permitted to remain in the UN in light of Putin declaration of war just 48 minutes ago.



So World War 3 has started, and guess who are affected by this??, THE INNOCENT CIVILIANS#WWIII #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/qtw4yXktx5 — Sanat Raj (@SanatRaj101) February 24, 2022

🚨 Ukraine citizens in the Donetsk wave their flag and sing the national anthem before the Russia war #WWIIIpic.twitter.com/eZHM1ljSTD — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) February 24, 2022

Civilians exodus from Kiev, Ukraine as the country is being targeted by Russian forces.#Russia #Ukraine #WorldWar3 #Kiev pic.twitter.com/gV7gFXHxb8 — WORLD WAR 3 - RUSSIA vs Ukraine #2022 (@WW32022) February 24, 2022

Waking up and wondering how much more can we take?! Over the past 6 years we've had #Brexit (however we voted), #Covid (which has effected all our lives) and now #RussiaUkraineConflict (which makes us wonder if we've never been closer to a Third World War) Very worrying times... — HANNAH THOMAS (@hannahthomasitv) February 24, 2022

Innocent people are being killed in Ukraine right now and you idiots are literally on here trying to get fucking clout by mocking a potential World War 3.



Log off, go to bed, and wake up with a sense of damn humanity. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 24, 2022

