Start Of WW3? Russia Begins Full-Scale Invasion On Ukraine, International Oil Prices Cross $100-Mark

Image Credit: Wikimedia/Vladimir Putin, Wikimedia/Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wikipedia

Trending

Start Of WW3? Russia Begins 'Full-Scale Invasion' On Ukraine, International Oil Prices Cross $100-Mark

Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  24 Feb 2022 8:05 AM GMT

"Anyone who tries to interfere with us or to create threats for our country will lead to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history," Putin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Thursday (February 24) in Ukraine in what can be the beginning of war in Europe over Russia's calls for an end to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastward expansion. Just moments after the Russian announcement, numerous explosions were also heard from Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Russia Invades Ukraine

Speaking on a special "military operation" in the Donbas region, the Russian President warned other nations that any attempt to interrupt the Russian action would result in "consequences". Delivering a speech during an emergency address, Putin further added that the operation had been launched to demilitarise Ukraine and defend those individuals "suffering persecution and genocide" by the Kyiv regime.

"Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history," Putin has been quoted as saying by NDTV.

Oil Prices Surge

As Putin declared war against Ukraine, the global benchmark Brent crude oil futures on Thursday crossed $100 per barrel mark.

Brent crude has hit a high of $101.34 a barrel in early Asia trade, which is also the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures went from $4.22, or 4.6 per cent, to $96.32 per barrel, after inflating to as much as $96.51, which is also the highest since August 2014, as per India Today report.

Furthermore, American crude stockpiles went up 6 million barrels last week while distillate stocks dropped, as per the market sources who quoted American Petroleum Institute figures late on February 22.

Right before the government data on Thursday, analysts had forecasted a 400,000-barrel build in crude and also a drawdown in fuel stockpiles.

World War 3 Underway?

As Russia began its much-criticised invasion of Ukraine, numerous people took to social media, questioning if this was the start of "World War III". Videos of people leaving Kyiv and Russian missile strikes have been going viral on Twitter as well, giving an insight on the current tense and devastating situation in Ukraine.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Ukraine Crisis 
Russia Ukraine 
Vladimir Putin 
Ukraine Russia Crisis 

