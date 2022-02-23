All section
Caste discrimination
Centre Orders Blocking Of Websites, Social Media Accounts, Apps Linked To Sikhs For Justice

Image Credit: Unsplash and Times Now (Representational)

Trending
India,  23 Feb 2022 11:52 AM GMT

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a US-based organisation that has been calling for a separate homeland in Punjab for Sikhs, dubbed as Khalistan.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to order the blocking of websites, apps and social media accounts of foreign-based "Punjab Politics TV", which have close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which has been labelled unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Relying on the intelligence inputs that the channel was trying to use social media platforms to disturb public order during the currently ongoing State Assembly polls, the Ministry on February 18 exercised emergency powers under the IT Rules to block all the digital media outlets of "Punjab Politics TV".

Sikhs For Justice Ban!

The contents of the blocked websites, applications, and social media platforms had the possibility to ignite communal disharmony and separatism. They were also found to be dangerous to the integrity and sovereignty of the country, security of the state and the public order.

In its official release, the ministry stated that it was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections, reported ANI.

Furthermore, the ministry also added that the government remains committed and vigilant to securing the overall details environment in India and intercepting any actions having the possibility to undermine the country's integrity and sovereignty.

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a US-based organisation that has been calling for a separate homeland in Punjab for Sikhs, dubbed as Khalistan. In 2019, the terror outfit was officially banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for encouraging secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

Also Read: 9-Yr-Old Indian Boy Creates Guinness World Record, Becomes World's Youngest Yoga Instructor

