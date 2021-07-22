RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Asks For Religious Solidarity, Says CAA-NRC Not Hindu-Muslim Issue

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday reassured the Muslim population of the country by saying that The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not harm Indian Muslims. Bhagwat was speaking at the launch of the book 'Citizenship Debate Over NRC and CAA, Assam and Politics of History,' where he reinstated that CAA is not a Hindu-Muslim issue.

Bhagwat Claims Communal Angle Given For Political Mileage

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's chief said that CAA -NRC was not against any citizen of the country and emphasized that CAA aims to protect persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries. He further added that a communal angle was given to instil fear in the minorities and gain political mileage.



India has a tradition of respecting various religions, cultures and languages RSS chief underlined. He emphasized that the Nehru Liaquat Pact of 1950 stated that India would protect its minorities, and we do so.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also present at the launch event, said that he would always remain a supporter of CAA.



"We have a historical duty towards the displaced people who have been persecuted. At the same time, we will address identity issues faced by the Assamese people and ensure ways to protect our Assamese identity and culture." He said, according to The Indian Express.



Assam's intellectual society is dominated by left-liberals, who were trying to divide Assam along communal lines, he said. "People Protesting who are agitating against the CAA from a national perspective are very communal," Sarma stated.



Indians Should Not Be Divided Along Religious Lines

Earlier this month, Mohan Bhagwat had said that Indian Muslims should avoid the 'cycle of fear' that Islam is in danger in India. While speaking at an event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, he said that the only medium to solve religious differences is dialogue and not discord. He emphasised that there cannot be the dominance of Hindus or Muslims in India but only Indians.

