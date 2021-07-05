Trending

"People Can't Be Differentiated On How, What They Worship": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 July 2021 6:53 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Credits: Unsplash, MatriBhumi Samachar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, July 5 said urged Muslims to avoid getting 'trapped in the cycle of fear' that Islam is in danger in India. One cannot be differentiated on what and how they worship, he added.

The chief was addressing people at an event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch on the theme 'Hindustani First, Hindustan First', The Indian Express reported.

Bhagwat said the Sangh was against the fear-mongering people and the ones who resort to violence over religious differences. Speaking on the increasing number of lynching cases in the country, he said many cases were falsely reported against some people, and the ones that were verified, the accused were punished.

People who indulged in such crimes were against Hindutva, he added. Emphasising that all religions are equal, Bhagwat said that India's development is impossible without the unity of the people and that the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors.

Religious Differences Solve By Dialogue

Bhagwat said that the religious differences between Hindus and Muslims can only be solved by a dialogue and not discord, which is the basis of our democracy.

There cannot be a dominance of Hindus or Muslims, but only Indians. "Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they're not different, but one. The DNA of all Indians is the same, irrespective of religion," he said.

The RSS Chief said the Sangh had no intentions of playing vote bank politics or maintaining an image but only thought of the welfare of the Indian citizens.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

