RPF Personnel Gives CPR To Save Life Of Elderly Who Suffered Heart Attack At Railway Station

A series of photos and videos posted by the Railway Ministry of India on Twitter shows the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saving the life of an elderly man who suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train. He had to be deboarded at the Mathura Railway station, where his wife and the personnel began administering Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and confirmed to be in good health.

The timely medical attention provided by the personnel is being praised widely by the netizens who are hailing them as "Heroes" who saved the day. However, the incident has also raised concerns about the growing cases of cardiovascular diseases that are affecting the young and the old equally.

15 Minutes Of Saving A Life

An elderly passenger who was travelling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Central Express had to be deboarded as he was found to be suffering an unexpected heart attack. The elderly man was lowered onto the platform of the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh and was attended to by the RPF personnel, who were immediately alerted to the situation.

The elderly's wife began giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to assist him in breathing, and the RPF performed CPR for about 15 minutes until the man gained consciousness. A report by the Indian Express read that the timely intervention by the personnel helped bring the man back to life, who was then taken to a hospital for professional medical care.

The passenger is reported to be in good health, and many netizens came forth lauding the efforts of the RPF.

The tweet posted by the Railway Ministry now has over 1,200 likes and 480 retweets.

जीवन रक्षक बना सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी!



उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर 1/10/22 को ट्रेन संख्या 22634 में यात्रा कर रहे यात्री की हार्ट अटैक की वजह से अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई, जिन्हें ड्यूटी पर तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी ने तत्काल CPR दी व समय पर अस्पताल पहुंचा उनके प्राणों की रक्षा की। pic.twitter.com/RkHnoJsLEs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 4, 2022





Pls award such type of service man.God bless such kind hearted person





Growing Concern Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are among the causes that typically narrow or obstructed blood vessels and lead to heart attack or strokes. It happens to be among the leading causes of death in the world, with over 17 million lives claimed each year. In India particularly, about 26 per cent of deaths are attributed to CVD.

Despite its prevalence, only less than two per cent of India's population know how to effectively administer life-saving techniques such as CPR. During medical emergencies, as seen in the case of the elderly man on the train, many might not be able to attend to the patient on time.

While the RPF's actions give hope, it also instils a need to spread awareness to the community regarding the administration of life-saving techniques and essential first aid.

