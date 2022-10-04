All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Know Why There Are QR Codes Stuck Around Bangalores Traffic Junctions

Image Credits: Indian Express and Unsplash

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Know Why There Are QR Codes Stuck Around Bangalore's Traffic Junctions

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Karnataka,  4 Oct 2022 6:14 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In a differential attempt to ensure people are not deprived of emergency services amidst Bangalore's traffic-congested roads, the BBMP, Traffic police, and Manipal Hospitals have collaborated to provide immediate help and assistance through a scannable QR code.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Traffic-congested roads are a common sight in Bangalore, the traffic has often halted emergency services from reaching the residents on time. Apart from this, during emergencies, people also tend to panic and would not be able to recall the emergency numbers that could reach out to help them.

Bangalore has adopted a new initiative to make this process easier and ensure that people are not deprived of emergency medical assistance. Multiple traffic junctions across the city will now have scannable QR codes that would help them avail healthcare at the earliest.

Enabling Health Services With A Scan

The QR codes will connect the individual to the emergency numbers and direct them to the nearest ambulance services. Bengaluru traffic police, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), along with the Manipal Hospitals came up with this initiative and believe that it would greatly help during medical emergencies.

Regional Chief Operating Officer of Manipal, Deepak Venugopalan, said that the codes were installed as people tend to forget the emergency numbers in a panic situation.

While the residents have widely welcomed the move, they come along with scepticism regarding the timely intervention in the Bangalore traffic. Some residents say that the move is extremely helpful in connecting them to the services but falls flat in terms of ensuring that it reaches the patient.

They suggest that it would be further helpful if the administration could enable ambulances and emergency services to reach people faster.

A Collaborative Effort Into Healthcare

The initiative that came a week after World Heart Day also comes along with a guide that takes a person through the administration of important first-aids. By navigating people through the step-by-step application of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), residents are brought in to lend a hand in helping patients until emergency services reach the location.

Despite the common application of the life-saving CPR technique, less than two per cent of India's population knows how to give it effectively, quoted Indian Express.

The newest adaptation of technology into healthcare and urban infrastructure will help a large group of people to attend to medical emergencies.

Also Read: Bengaluru Is 'Officially' Most Congested City In World: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
QR Code 
Bangalore traffic 
Healthcare Access 
Emergency services 
CPR 

Must Reads

Teachings Of Gandhi & Kalam: Bihar Govt School Students To Get Free Exercise Books, Almanacs
'Appointment On Compassionate Ground Is Concession, Not A Right': Supreme Court
Historic Feat! Traditional Gollabhama Saree From Telangana Features In UNESCO's List Of Iconic Textile Crafts
'Refrain From Showing Online Gambling Ads': Centre Warns OTT Platforms, Digital Publishers & TV Channels
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X