Know Why There Are QR Codes Stuck Around Bangalore's Traffic Junctions

Traffic-congested roads are a common sight in Bangalore, the traffic has often halted emergency services from reaching the residents on time. Apart from this, during emergencies, people also tend to panic and would not be able to recall the emergency numbers that could reach out to help them.

Bangalore has adopted a new initiative to make this process easier and ensure that people are not deprived of emergency medical assistance. Multiple traffic junctions across the city will now have scannable QR codes that would help them avail healthcare at the earliest.

Enabling Health Services With A Scan

The QR codes will connect the individual to the emergency numbers and direct them to the nearest ambulance services. Bengaluru traffic police, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), along with the Manipal Hospitals came up with this initiative and believe that it would greatly help during medical emergencies.

Regional Chief Operating Officer of Manipal, Deepak Venugopalan, said that the codes were installed as people tend to forget the emergency numbers in a panic situation.

While the residents have widely welcomed the move, they come along with scepticism regarding the timely intervention in the Bangalore traffic. Some residents say that the move is extremely helpful in connecting them to the services but falls flat in terms of ensuring that it reaches the patient.

They suggest that it would be further helpful if the administration could enable ambulances and emergency services to reach people faster.

A Collaborative Effort Into Healthcare

The initiative that came a week after World Heart Day also comes along with a guide that takes a person through the administration of important first-aids. By navigating people through the step-by-step application of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), residents are brought in to lend a hand in helping patients until emergency services reach the location.

Despite the common application of the life-saving CPR technique, less than two per cent of India's population knows how to give it effectively, quoted Indian Express.

The newest adaptation of technology into healthcare and urban infrastructure will help a large group of people to attend to medical emergencies.

