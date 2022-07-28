HCL's Roshni Nadar Becomes India's Richest Woman: Here's All You Need To Know About Her

All section
India,  28 July 2022

According to the ‘Leading Wealthy Women 2021’ report published by Hurun India in collaboration with Kotak Private Banking, her net worth jumped 54 per cent to ₹ 84,330 crores in 2021.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of tech giant HCL Technologies, is India's richest woman consecutively for the second year, with a wealth of ₹84,330 crores.

According to the 'Leading Wealthy Women 2021' report published by Hurun India in collaboration with Kotak Private Banking, her net worth jumped 54 per cent to ₹ 84,330 crores in 2021. The list was compiled based on the net worth of women as on December 31, 2021.

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Born and brought up in New Delhi, Malhotra did her schooling at Vasant Valley School, and graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois, the United States. She is a post-graduate in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, NDTV reported.

Nadar is passionate about wildlife and conservation. In 2018, she set up The Habitats Trust which aims to protect the country's natural habitats and indigenous species. It has the core mission of creating and conserving sustainable ecosystems.

The 40-year-old has been the executive director and CEO of HCL Corporation, vice chairperson of the board of HCL Technologies, and trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation. She is also an alumnus of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders initiative, a community of next-generation leaders.

She featured in "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list compiled and released by Forbes from 2017 through 2019.

Falguni Nayar Second Richest Woman

Meanwhile, the position of the second richest woman in India is secured by Nykaa founder and chief executive office (CEO) Falguni Nayar. As per the report, Nayar is the country's richest self-made woman and the world's tenth richest self-made woman. Her net worth is ₹57,520 crore.

India's largest Biopharmaceutical company Biocon's founder and CEO Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the country's third richest woman with a wealth of ₹29,030 crores, Hindustan Times reported.

The 2021 edition of the wealthiest women in India focused exclusively on women who have established themselves in the higher echelons of the corporate world, according to the press release. Twenty-five new faces have made it to the list, which took ₹300 crores as cut-off, as against ₹100 crores in 2020.

The other key highlights of the report include that the average wealth of women in 2021 went up to ₹4,170 crores as against ₹2,725 crores in the last edition of the list, Mint reported.

In terms of the age of these wealthy women, the report pointed out that the current average age of women in the list went up by two to 55 years, as compared to the last list. Nine out of twenty women under the age of 40 years or younger category are self-made.

Also Read: 'How Is It My Fault'? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered

