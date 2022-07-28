All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
How Is It My Fault? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered

Image Credits: NDTV, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'How Is It My Fault'? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  28 July 2022 8:01 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jitendra, the vaccinator, claimed that the authorities sent only one syringe and the "head of department" directed him to vaccinate all the kids with it. In a video recorded by the parents of students, Jitendra said he did not know the official’s name.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a shocking case of medical negligence, around 30 students were vaccinated with a single syringe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday, July 27.

The chilling incident took place at the reputed Jain Public Higher Secondary School in sheer violation of the centre's 'one needle-one syringe-only one-time' protocol, advisories and pledges.

Jitendra, the vaccinator, claimed that the authorities sent only one syringe and the "head of department" directed him to vaccinate all the kids with it, NDTV reported.

In a video recorded by the parents of students, Jitendra said he did not know the official's name.

" One needle, One Syringe, Only One Time": Protocol


"The person who delivered the materials only gave a single syringe," the vaccinator is heard saying in a video recorded by the anxious parents.

Asked if he knew that one syringe could not be used to inject multiple people, Jitendra said, "I know it. That's why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and they said 'yes'. How is this my fault? I did what I was asked to do."

Dinesh Namdev, one of the parents accompanying their children for vaccination, had spotted the anomaly and alerted others.

"My daughter studies in Class 9 and was among those jabbed. I enquired from the man vaccinating the kids, as to how many syringes were being used by him to inoculate the children. His reply was shocking, as he said that, over 30 children had been vaccinated with the same syringe. I immediately reported the matter to the school administration," he said, according to The New Indian Express.

"Who will be held responsible, if our kids develop any health complications out of this blatant single syringe usage?" he questioned.

Investigation Underway For Negligence

Meanwhile, the Sagar district administration has lodged an FIR against Jitendra for negligence and blatantly violating the Central government's "one needle, one syringe, one time" pledge.

Officiating Sagar district collector Kshitij Singhal rushed the district's chief medical and health officer [CMHO] Dr DK Goswami to the concerned school. During the primary on-the-spot inspection and probe by the CMHO, Jitendra was found missing from the school premises and his phone was also switched off.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunization Officer who was in charge of sending the vaccine and the other required materials in the morning.

Also Read: This Company Provides Affordable Healthcare Benefits, Offers Telehealth Consultation To LGBTQ Employees

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
School Children 
MP Syringe 
MP Vaccine 
COVID-19 Vaccine 

Must Reads

Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Resulted In Nearly 1.32 Lakh Deaths In 2020; Nitin Gadkari Informed Parliament
Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi
'How Is It My Fault'? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered
Monkeypox: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines; Includes Three-Layered Mask, 21-Day Isolation
Similar Posts
Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Resulted In Nearly 1.32 Lakh Deaths In 2020; Nitin Gadkari Informed Parliament
Trending

Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Resulted In Nearly 1.32 Lakh Deaths In 2020; Nitin Gadkari Informed...

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi
Trending

Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi

The Logical Indian Crew
DGCA Restricts SpiceJet Flights To 50% Capacity For 8 Weeks After Repetitive Incidents Of Technical Malfunction
Trending

DGCA Restricts SpiceJet Flights To 50% Capacity For 8 Weeks After Repetitive Incidents Of Technical...

The Logical Indian Crew
Indias Electric Vehicle Sector Recording Significant Employment Boom: Report
Trending

India's Electric Vehicle Sector Recording Significant Employment Boom: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Hacked To Death, Sec144 Imposed After Protest Erupted
Trending

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Hacked To Death, Sec144 Imposed After Protest Erupted

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X