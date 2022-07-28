'How Is It My Fault'? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered

In a shocking case of medical negligence, around 30 students were vaccinated with a single syringe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday, July 27.

The chilling incident took place at the reputed Jain Public Higher Secondary School in sheer violation of the centre's 'one needle-one syringe-only one-time' protocol, advisories and pledges.



Jitendra, the vaccinator, claimed that the authorities sent only one syringe and the "head of department" directed him to vaccinate all the kids with it, NDTV reported.



In a video recorded by the parents of students, Jitendra said he did not know the official's name.

" One needle, One Syringe, Only One Time": Protocol

Shocking violation of "One needle, one syringe, only one time" protocol in #COVID19 #vaccination, in Sagar a vaccinator vaccinated 30 school children with a single syringe at Jain Public Higher Secondary School @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/d6xekYQSfX — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 27, 2022





"The person who delivered the materials only gave a single syringe," the vaccinator is heard saying in a video recorded by the anxious parents.



Asked if he knew that one syringe could not be used to inject multiple people, Jitendra said, "I know it. That's why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and they said 'yes'. How is this my fault? I did what I was asked to do."



Dinesh Namdev, one of the parents accompanying their children for vaccination, had spotted the anomaly and alerted others.



"My daughter studies in Class 9 and was among those jabbed. I enquired from the man vaccinating the kids, as to how many syringes were being used by him to inoculate the children. His reply was shocking, as he said that, over 30 children had been vaccinated with the same syringe. I immediately reported the matter to the school administration," he said, according to The New Indian Express.



"Who will be held responsible, if our kids develop any health complications out of this blatant single syringe usage?" he questioned.

Investigation Underway For Negligence

Meanwhile, the Sagar district administration has lodged an FIR against Jitendra for negligence and blatantly violating the Central government's "one needle, one syringe, one time" pledge.



Officiating Sagar district collector Kshitij Singhal rushed the district's chief medical and health officer [CMHO] Dr DK Goswami to the concerned school. During the primary on-the-spot inspection and probe by the CMHO, Jitendra was found missing from the school premises and his phone was also switched off.



A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunization Officer who was in charge of sending the vaccine and the other required materials in the morning.

Also Read: This Company Provides Affordable Healthcare Benefits, Offers Telehealth Consultation To LGBTQ Employees