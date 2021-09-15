Robots At Your Service: Railways Deploy UV-C Machines To Disinfect Coaches

The Northern Railways (NR) has deployed remote-controlled Ultraviolet-C disinfectant robots to sanitise train coaches and ensuring 100 percent cleaning in compartment areas. There will be no human involvement in the whole disinfection process.

The machines are approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research, CSIO, and Tanuvas Study Centre, Government of India.

Northern Railways' Chief PRO Deepak Kumar said that the deployment of these machines seemed to be the most effective solution to ensure proper hygiene at the current time of the coronavirus pandemic, Hindustan Times reported.

In a first ever endeavour, UVC Robots to be used for disinfecting trains.@RailwayNorthern deploys revolutionary UVC Technology to safeguard against Covid 19 with 99.99% reduction of Bacteria & Viruses.



At times, manual cleaning may be insufficient to eliminate pathogens from contaminated surfaces. Kumar said the bots clean the compartment with micro details and cover areas far from human reach.



The machines have undergone rigorous testings and complement standard decontamination procedures. Several governments certified lab tests had shown 99.99 percent efficacy of these machines.

He further said the technology not only destroys germs and the nucleus of the coronavirus but is also eco-friendly and user-friendly.

Lucknow was the first city to be introduced to this new technique, and the feedback was positive. Kumar confirmed that the authorities are going to introduce a similar concept in other trains as well.

For decades, the machines are already being used by various hospitals and the Air India Express for cabin disinfection.

