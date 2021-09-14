All section
Himachal Pradesh: Farmer Unions Protest Over Fall In Apple Prices; Considered Decades Worst Crisis

Credits: Devyani Madaik 

Protest and injustice
The Logical Indian Crew

Himachal Pradesh: Farmer Unions Protest Over Fall In Apple Prices; Considered Decade's Worst Crisis

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Himachal Pradesh,  14 Sep 2021 10:40 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-14T16:32:35+05:30

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Reportedly, the prices have crashed by 50-70 per cent, and is considered the worst crisis in the last ten years. This is a massive setback for the growers and the state, considering the food crop accounts for 90 percent of the state's horticultural production and is a significant source of livelihood for the majority of the state's population.

Hundreds of farmers of Himachal Pradesh staged protests on several locations on Monday, September 13, against the state government's failure to prevent the massive fall in apple prices.

They have demanded fair prices for the fruit in the wholesale market, Hindustan Times reported.

The protest was called by the Samyukt Kisan Manch, the umbrella body of farmer unions. The people continued the demonstrations amid the extreme weather conditions.

Concerns Raised

Reportedly, the prices have crashed by 50-70 per cent, and is considered the worst crisis in the last ten years.

This is a massive setback for the growers and the state, considering apple is the most important fruit crop. It constitutes 49 per cent of the total area under fruit crops and about 85 per cent of the total fruit production.

It accounts for 90 per cent of the state's horticultural production and is a significant source of livelihood for the majority of the state's population.

Growers say the commission agents and the cold-store corporate owners have exploited them by keeping low prices for the premium qualities.

Protestors in Shimla demonstrated outside the Deputy Commissioner'sCommissioner's office, voicing their concerns and accusing the government of not taking any necessary measures to address the dire situation. People also called out Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur.

Demands

Kisan Manch convener Harish Chauhan said the ₹6,000-crore economy was in crisis and sought the government's initiation to raise the minimum support price (MSP).

In the charter of demands, the protestors have demanded the Market Intervention Scheme's implementation and the APMC Act. They also sought the abolition of several charges that are deducted from payments by the commission agents.

According to the media report, people have also urged the government to compensate for the loss caused due to natural calamities, make payments as per the weight of produce, and restoration of subsidies on fertilisers, seeds, insecticides, fungicides, etc.

Also Read: Haryana To Have Its First Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre; Will Set Up Over 1000 Sports Nurseries

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Himachal Pradesh 
farmer Unions 
Apple Prices 
APMC 
MSP 
protests 

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

