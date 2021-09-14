All section
Caste discrimination
Haryana To Have Its First Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre; Will Set Up Over 1000 Sports Nurseries

Credits: Times of India, The Indian Express 

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Haryana To Have Its First Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre; Will Set Up Over 1000 Sports Nurseries

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Haryana, 14 Sep 2021 6:50 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh said the players who are injured have to visit other countries for their treatment. But with the establishment of these centres, players will be able to recover under expert supervision in the state itself.

The Haryana government will be establishing four sports injury rehabilitation centres in the state, the first to be opened in Panchkula at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Sector 3.

Confirming the development, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh said the centre would be ready before next year's Khelo India games that are to be held in Haryana, The Indian Express reported.

For the same, he had held a meeting with the delegation of the Gujarat Sports Department at the Complex on Saturday, September 11.

The minister said the players who are injured have to visit other countries for their treatment. But with the establishment of these centres, players will be able to recover under expert supervision in the state itself.

Singh said the sports department would recruit 200 new coaches and set up over 1,000 sports nurseries in several disciplines to encourage youth to participate and imbibe sports in their lives. Haryana has sports complexes in Gurgaon, Sonepat, Panchkula, among other cities.

"The department is also giving high-level training to the state players to encourage them to excel in competitions and bring laurels to the state", Singh added.

The state government will hold a ceremony on September 19 in Gurgaon to honour the medallists and participants of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Also Read: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Over Fear Of Exam; CM Assures Exempting State From Test

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre 
sandeep singh 
tokyo olympics 

